 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: BD Wong, Keri René Fuller, Jackie Burns and More at PRIMARY STAGES VARIETY SHOW

The Primary Stages Variety Show was a one-night-only cabaret-style event of songs and scenes that celebrated Primary Stages’ 40-year history.

By: May. 14, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Primary Stages Variety Show, directed by BD Wong, took place Monday May 12, 2025, at 7pm at The Green Room 42. Check out photos here!
 
The Primary Stages Variety Show was a one-night-only cabaret-style event of songs and scenes that celebrated Primary Stages' 40-year history and the artists they've supported along the way.
 
Performers included Jackie Burns, Charles Busch, Jen Cody, Keri René Fuller, Judy Gold, Adam Gwon, Orville Mendoza, Taylor Trensch, BD Wong, and more. They performed works by Primary Stages artists Mêlisa Annis, Adam Gwon, Kate Hamill, Willy Holtzman, Jordan Seavey, and more. 

Photo credit: Rebecca Michaelson 

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings

Romeo + Juliet - 39%
Yellow Face - 16%
Our Town - 14%
Vote Now!

Videos