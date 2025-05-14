Photos: BD Wong, Keri René Fuller, Jackie Burns and More at PRIMARY STAGES VARIETY SHOW

The Primary Stages Variety Show was a one-night-only cabaret-style event of songs and scenes that celebrated Primary Stages’ 40-year history.
The Primary Stages Variety Show, directed by BD Wong, took place Monday May 12, 2025, at 7pm at The Green Room 42. Check out photos here!
The Primary Stages Variety Show was a one-night-only cabaret-style event of songs and scenes that celebrated Primary Stages' 40-year history and the artists they've supported along the way.
Performers included Jackie Burns, Charles Busch, Jen Cody, Keri René Fuller, Judy Gold, Adam Gwon, Orville Mendoza, Taylor Trensch, BD Wong, and more. They performed works by Primary Stages artists Mêlisa Annis, Adam Gwon, Kate Hamill, Willy Holtzman, Jordan Seavey, and more.
Photo credit: Rebecca Michaelson
Jennifer Van Dyck and Harold Surratt
Jackie Burns and Willy Holtzman
Erin Daley and Casey Childs
Jackie Burns and Keri Rene Fuller
Adam Gwon
Jennifer Ban Dyck and Harold Surratt
Keri René Fuller
