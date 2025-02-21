Photos: Arthur Miller's THE PRICE Opens Tonight at Theater at St. Clement's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arthur Miller’s The Price is opening tonight for 27 performances off-Broadway. The Price will be staged Off-Broadway at the Theater at St. Clements, 423 West 46th Street in NYC from February 19-March 16, 2025. Get a first look at all new production photos below!

Tony-nominated for “Best Play” in 1968, this Miller masterpiece is the inaugural production of The Village Theater Group, which comprises a collective of young artists committed to advancing new and classic works to savvy and inquisitive generations of theater-goers.

Noelle McGrath* directs a cast of four, including Bill Barry, Michael Durkin*, Janelle Farias Sando*, and Cullen Wheeler*. Understudies are Benjamin Russell*, Monica Lowy, John Palacio, and Joe Bowen*. *Member, Actors’ Equity Association

Set in an attic of a condemned Manhattan building at the end of the 1950s, this compelling play examines the price we pay for the choices we make or fail to make in life. Four unforgettable characters struggle to make sense of the past and create a future in this 1968 tour de force masterpiece of Miller's pen.

“This 1968 Tony-nominated ‘Best Play’ was first presented on Broadway during the turbulence of great social upheaval, including the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Viet Nam War. These events echoed many experiences from Miller's own life, especially the devastation of The Great Depression and its disfiguring effect on people's lives,” said director Noelle McGrath. “A survivor of the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee during the McCarthy era, Miller was keenly aware of the price of being an individual in a world that encourages compliance and obedience to the status quo. It is within the context of today’s social-political turmoil and that we stage Miller’s work.”

This production of The Price is being presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service and the Arthur Miller estate, with proceeds benefiting the Theatre at St Clements Charities and The Village Theater Group, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

The Price is co-produced by Andrew Beregovoy. Assistant Director/Co-Producer: Daniel J. Condon; Production Designer: Seth Tyler Black; Costume & Hair Designer: Bridget McJohn; Lighting Designer: Isaac Winston; Sound Designer: Andy Evan Cohen; Production Manager: Ginny Huang; Assistant Stage Manager: Emma Yehle; Stage Manager: Fernando Figueroa Valladares.



Janelle Farias Sando, Bill Barry

Mike Durkin, Cullen Wheeler, Bill Barry

Mike Durkin, Bill Barry

Mike Durkin, Cullen Wheeler, Bill Barry

Cullen Wheeler, Mike Durkin, Bill Barry

Bill Barry as Victor

Janelle Farias Sando as Esther

Mike Durkin as Solomon

Cullen Wheeler as Walter

Mike Durkin

Janelle Farias Sando

Cullen Wheeler

Mike Durkin

The Cast of Arthur Miller''s THE PRICE

Comments