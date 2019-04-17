Photo Flash: WEEK 3 Of The Actors Studio Drama School Repertory Season Opens With THE BREAKING OF BREAD And SHE TALKS TO BEETHOVEN

The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University 2019 Repertory Season opened Week 3 of its seven-week series of exciting and challenging theater productions with The Breaking of Bread by William Watson and She Talks to Beethoven by Adrienne Kennedy. The season features the work of the graduating MFA Acting and Directing students who collaborate on professionally produced productions presented at the ASDS Repertory Theater in downtown Manhattan.

The week also included a Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Night, in which ASDS welcomed members of the BCEFA NextGen Network. The school raised money for the organization both at the theater and at a private event on closing night.

The Breaking of Bread was directed by Joshua Ster and featured Drew Barksdale an! d Chad Kennerk. She Talks to Beethoven was directed by Victoria Nilsson and featured Marcella L. Adams and Moses C. McGruder.

The ASDS Repertory Season continues with four more weeks of productions. For more information on the season, visit www.ASDSRepSeason.com.

Over 25 years ago, under the auspices of the leadership within The Actors Studio, and academic, degree-granting program was created based on the method honed by members of The Actors Studio since 1947.

This initiative resulted in a three-year master's degree program that is unique in its side-by-side training of acting, directing and playwriting students. Classes are taught by experienced, distinguished Life Members of The Actors Studio in a course sequence that culminates with the Repertory Season.

James Lipton is the Dean Emeritus of The Actors Studio Drama School. The current presidents of The Actors Studio are Ellen Burstyn, Alec Baldwin and Al Pacino.

Photo Credit: Scott Wynn





