Photo Flash: Titan Theatre Company Presents TARTUFFE

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company opens its's highly anticipated 11th season tonight with Moliere's comedic masterpiece, TARTUFFE. The production will play a three-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre and will feature an All-Female cast, and Broadwayworld has an exclusive look at the production!

Performances begin Friday October 11th and continue through Sunday, October 27th.

The production will feature Titan Alum Laura Menzie in the Title Role, and is surrounded by Titan favorites: Laura Frye (Elmire), Alyssa Van Gorder (Cleante), Wesley Cady (Dorine), Annalisa Loeffler (Orgon), Psacoya Guinn (Marianne), Analiese Puzon (Mr. Loyal), as well as Titan newcomers Julia Klinestiver (Valere), Dominique Rose (Damis), Gracen Barth (Officer) Rachel Davenport (Madame Pernelle). Chrissy Taylor & Ariana Ortmann will understudy.

Titan Artistic Director Lenny Banovez, who also helmed the company's massively successful All-Female OTHELLO is directing. Scenic Design by Natalie Taylor Hart, Lighting Design by Nils Fritjofson, Sound Design by Lenny Banovez & Tamir Eplan-Franklin, Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Tracie Van Law Scenic Charge and Props Design by Analiese Puzon. David Jackson is the Production Stage Manager.





