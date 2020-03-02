Photo Flash: Opening Night of NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Muscial Theater Company

Performances of the newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) production of No Strings began on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The production will run through March 8, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues).

No Strings, with book by Samuel Taylor and music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers, the only musical for which he wrote both music and lyrics, explores the allure of Paris and its seductive embrace. A successful high-fashion model from Harlem meets and falls in love with an American writer who has made Paris his home. Convinced that their love only needs one another to survive, they embark on a romantic adventure through Europe, clinging to the City of Lights as the harsh reality of America threatens their union. Songs include: "The Sweetest Sounds," "No Strings," and "Nobody Told Me." No Strings opened on Broadway in 1962 starring Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley and ran for 580 performances. It received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, and received 3 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress, Best Score and Best Choreography.



Co-Directed and Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin, with Co-Director Robert W. Schneider (J2 Artistic Director/Co-Founder), and music direction by Grant Strom, the No Strings) cast features Jordan Bollwerk *, Cameron Bond *, Patrick Connaghan *, Tim Ewing *, Annabelle Fox *, Luke Hamilton *, Heather Klobukowski *, Keyonnna Knight, Ashlee Lee, Logan Mortier, Anne Otto *, Emilee Theno, Anne Wechsler *, and Sandy York *. ( * Equity Approved Showcase. These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

