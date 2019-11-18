Photo Flash: Lincoln Center Theater Presents GREATER CLEMENTS

incoln Center Theater Will presents GREATER CLEMENTS a New Play by Samuel D. Hunter at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

In Samuel D. Hunter's GREATER CLEMENTS, the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (to be played by Judith Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (Ken Narasaki) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly fifty years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at seventeen might still be possible today.

Tickets, priced at $82.00-$92.00, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, on-line at Telecharge.com, or by visiting www.lct.org. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds.

For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.





