Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala

This past Tuesday, April 23rd New York City Children's Theater hosted their Annual Gala at The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street, New York City.

Over 200 guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, seated dinner and live performances by:

Julia Murney (who last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked) sang the song "I Steal Babies" from our upcoming musical DORY FANTASMAGORY, created by Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth.



Eryn LeCroy, who is currently performing the role of Christine Daaé at select performances of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, sang "Stories" from our past production YOUNG Charles Dickens, Book & Lyrics by Barbara Zinn Krieger, Music by Charles Greenberg.

The 22-year-old theater company and arts education non-profit featured an excerpt from our recent dance-theater production THIS IS SADIE, choreographed and directed by Stephanie Klemons (Broadway's Hamilton, Bring It On and Director/Choreographer In The Heights at the Kennedy Center) with a scenario by Barbara Zinn Krieger.



The Gala honored:

Harmony Award recipient: Bill Bowers, world-renowned mime and NYCCT collaborator

Family of Artist Award recipient: Lois Olshan, NYC Dept of Education Teacher and Arts Liaison for PS 144 Q

Luminary Award recipient: Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, Executive Director, Theater for Young Audiences/USA

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe





