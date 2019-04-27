Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala

Apr. 27, 2019  

This past Tuesday, April 23rd New York City Children's Theater hosted their Annual Gala at The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street, New York City.

Over 200 guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, seated dinner and live performances by:

Julia Murney (who last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked) sang the song "I Steal Babies" from our upcoming musical DORY FANTASMAGORY, created by Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth.

Eryn LeCroy, who is currently performing the role of Christine Daaé at select performances of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, sang "Stories" from our past production YOUNG Charles Dickens, Book & Lyrics by Barbara Zinn Krieger, Music by Charles Greenberg.

The 22-year-old theater company and arts education non-profit featured an excerpt from our recent dance-theater production THIS IS SADIE, choreographed and directed by Stephanie Klemons (Broadway's Hamilton, Bring It On and Director/Choreographer In The Heights at the Kennedy Center) with a scenario by Barbara Zinn Krieger.

The Gala honored:

Harmony Award recipient: Bill Bowers, world-renowned mime and NYCCT collaborator

Family of Artist Award recipient: Lois Olshan, NYC Dept of Education Teacher and Arts Liaison for PS 144 Q

Luminary Award recipient: Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, Executive Director, Theater for Young Audiences/USA

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe

Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
Honoree Bill Bowers

Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
Julia Murney

Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
Executive Director Andrew Frank and Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger

Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
Melissa Hurd, Warren Kudman, Matthew Quint, Melanie Weinraub, Marietta Ries Lavicka, Barbara Zinn Krieger, Marilyn Yanowitch, Javier Sanchez, Hope Helfenstein, Naney Pandit, Lisa Glass

Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
Honoree Lois Olshan and Education Director Sara Morgulis

Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
Honoree Jonathan Shmidt Chapman and Guest Speaker David Kilpatrick, Manager of Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences



