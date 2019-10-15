Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Signature's THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA, Extended Through 12/15

Signature Theatre has announced that its production of The Young Man From Atlanta, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by two-time Academy Award winner and former Signature Residency One Playwright Horton Foote, directed by Michael Wilson, has been extended by one week and will now play through December 15, 2019. The production begins performances on November 5 and officially opens on Sunday, November 24th in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). Click here for more information.

Harriett D. Foy (NYTW's The House That Will Not Stand) has now joined the cast in the role of Clara. Previously announced cast members include Devon Abner (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle and The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Kristine Nielsen (Signature's What I Did Last Summer) as Lily Dale, Jon Orsini (Signature's Incident at Vichy) as Carson, Larry Pine (Evening at the Talk House) as Pete Davenport, and Aidan Quinn (CBS' "Elementary") as Will Kidder.

The creative team for The Young Man From Atlanta includes Jeff Cowie (Scenic Design), Van Broughton Ramsey (Costume Design), David Lander (Lighting Design) and John Gromada (Sound Design & Original Music). The Production Stage Manager is Robert Bennett and Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.





