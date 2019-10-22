Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  

Is This A Room celebrated opening night, go inside the evening with the photos below!

A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner (Davis) is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This A Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award-winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas / Vineyard

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Tina Satter

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Becca Blackwell, Pete Simpson, Tina Satter, Emily Davis and TL Thompson

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Becca Blackwell

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Emily Davis

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
J. Smith-Cameron and Holly Hunter

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Tina Satter and Douglas Aibel

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Tina Satter and Emily Davis

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
TL Thompson

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Annie McNamara and Mike Iveson

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Antoinette Nwandu

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Daniel Goldfarb and Greg Keller

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Gordon MacDonald and Holly Hunter

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
J. Smith-Cameron and Deirdre O_Connell

Photo Flash: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night
Ronald Peet

Buy Tickets at TodayTix



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Denmark Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Denmark Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • THE BOOK OF MORMON to Play at Musikhuset Aarhus
  • THE CHRONIC INNOCENCE to Play at The Royal Danish Playhouse