Photo Flash: HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Celebrates 100 Performances

Harry Townsend's Last Stand has just celebrated its 100th performance!

Check out photos below!

The show plays at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and stars three time Tony® Award Nominee and Tony® Award winner, Len Cariou (title role in Sweeney Todd; A Little Night Music with Glynis Johns and Hermione Gingold; Applause starring Lauren Bacall; "Blue Bloods") and Tony® and Drama Desk nominee Craig Bierko (Music Man; "The Long Kiss Goodnight, "UnREAL," "Blue Bloods").

A comedy with heart, Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand tells a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones.





