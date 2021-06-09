Photos: Go Inside The Drama League's 2021 DIRECTORFEST

The Drama League has releases images of DirectorFest 2021, a multi-week festival celebrating the art of stage directing and honoring the service organization's 2020-21 Directors Project class of New York and Classical Fellowship recipients.

Check out photos below!

As previously announced, the festival highlights the work of the organization's New York Directing Fellows Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt, and Cait Robinson and is streaming now through June 23. Classical Fellow recipient Emma Rosa Went directed a virtual benefit reading of Gallathea on March 15 (presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater).

The four digitally captured shows feature Arielle L. Goldman ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Knick") in Laura Schellhardt's The K of D, directed by Cait Robinson; Ameerah Briggs (M. Night Shyamalan's "Split," "Equal Standard") in Sharon Bridgforth's the bull-jean stories., directed by Signe V. Harriday; Aleca Piper (Anna Karenina: a riff, Story Pirates) in Eliana Pipes's Unfuckwithable, directed by Cristina Angeles; and Tara Halpern (Story Pirates, Prototype Festival) in Enda Walsh's A Girl's Bedroom, directed by Taylor Haven Holt.

The Stage Managers for the festival include Melanie Ryan for The K of D, Chris De Camillis for the bull-jean stories., Kacey Gritters for Unfuckwithable; and Kaleigh Bernier for A Girl's Bedroom. The productions were filmed at A.R.T./New York Theatres and will premiere on The Drama League's YouTube page on June 7, 9, 14, and 16 respectively. Each production will stream for one week.

To learn more about DirectorFest, visit directorfest.org.