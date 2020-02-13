Advertisement
WE'RE GONNA DIE
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at WE'RE GONNA DIE at Second Stage Theater

WE'RE GONNA DIE is a non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying. It's a celebration of the things we do, say, and sing to keep ourselves going as we hurtle toward the finish line. Through a series of stories and songs both hilarious and heartbreaking, WE'RE GONNA DIE offers proof positive that being alive is about more than just awaiting the inevitable.

Take a look at photos below!

Starring Janelle McDermoth, WE'RE GONNA DIE is written by Young Jean Lee and directed & choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, featuring original music by Young Jean Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Young Jean Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

WE'RE GONNA DIE will officially open on Tuesday, February 25 at the Hayes Theater (305 W 43rd Street).

