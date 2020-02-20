Click Here for More Articles on 72 MILES TO GO...
Photo Flash: First Look at Roundabout's 72 MILES TO GO
We've got your first look at Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of 72 Miles To Go... by Hilary Bettis, directed by Jo Bonney.
Check out the photos below!
72 Miles To Go... opens Off-Broadway on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).
The cast includes Tyler Alvarez, Jacqueline Guillén, Bobby Moreno, Maria Elena Ramirez and Triney Sandoval.
Jacqueline Guillen and Bobby Moreno
Bobby Moreno and Tyler Alvarez
Jacqueline Guillen and Triney Sandoval
Jacqueline Guillen, Triney Sandoval, Bobby Moreno, Tyler Alvarez