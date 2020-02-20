Advertisement
72 MILES TO GO...
Photo Flash: First Look at Roundabout's 72 MILES TO GO

We've got your first look at Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of 72 Miles To Go... by Hilary Bettis, directed by Jo Bonney.

72 Miles To Go... opens Off-Broadway on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

The cast includes Tyler Alvarez, Jacqueline Guillén, Bobby Moreno, Maria Elena Ramirez and Triney Sandoval.

