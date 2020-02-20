Photo Flash: First Look at Roundabout's 72 MILES TO GO

Click Here for More Articles on 72 MILES TO GO...

We've got your first look at Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of 72 Miles To Go... by Hilary Bettis, directed by Jo Bonney.

Check out the photos below!

72 Miles To Go... opens Off-Broadway on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

The cast includes Tyler Alvarez, Jacqueline Guillén, Bobby Moreno, Maria Elena Ramirez and Triney Sandoval.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You