Photos: First Look at Magis Theatre Company's THE ALCESTIAD

Marking the lead-up to Thornton Wilder's 125 Birthday, The Magis Theatre Company's production of Wilder's The Alcestiad- A play in three acts, which was postponed from last summer due to COVID, will now be presented this June 18-20, 2021, during the summer solstice. It will be performed outdoors at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island, against the backdrop of Manhattan's skyline, FDR's Four Freedoms Speech, and the ruins of the smallpox hospital.

Get a first look at the production photos below!

Tickets are FREE but reservations are required and can be made by visiting EventBrite.com.

For more information, visit Alcestiad.com.

One of America's most lauded playwrights, Thornton Wilder's rarely performed play, The Alcestiad, premiered at the Edinburgh Festival in 1955, directed by Tyrone Guthrie, and is inspired by Euripides Greek tragedy Alcestis. Wilder's third-act imagines a world after Alcestis returns from the land of the dead; her kingdom is overthrown by a tyrant and is ravaged by a plague. It deals with the power of irrational fear in society at the hands of those who would seek to intimidate others brutally, in the same way that FDR's speech urges us to strive for "Freedom from Fear." The play as a whole asks questions about the meaning of human life and its relationship to the divine.

Magis Theatre has been examining and exploring this play in workshop since 2017, long before the current pandemic struck. The Alcestiad features an ensemble cast including Jeanne Castagnaro, Russ Cusick, Margi Sharp Douglas, George Drance, Jack Fadner, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Jacqueline Lucid, Tony Macht, Rachel Benbow Murdy, Gabriel Portuondo, Mae Roney, Diego Tapia, and Jenna Wyman with music by Sara Gallassini , stage management team Jennifer M. Leary and Sheree V. Campbell and production designers are GianMarco Lo Forte and Mark Tambella .

This production will be presented outdoors at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park, against the Manhattan skyline and the ruins of the Smallpox Hospital Roosevelt Island in New York City.