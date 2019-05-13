Photo Flash: First Look at GOD SHOWS UP, Opening Tonight

God Shows Up, the new comedy-drama by noted theatre journalist and playwright Peter Filichia officially opens tonight, Monday, May 13 at 7pm. After a successful run at the 62-seat Playroom Theater, "God" moved to The Actor's Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenue) where it began previews on April 6 for an open-ended engagement. Eric Krebs is producer.

God Shows Up asks: What happens when God chooses to drop in to his creation of Earth after an absence of a couple of thousand years? Why does he choose the broadcast studio of a well-known televangelist who serves all faiths from his megachurch in Saint Louis? What is God's true take on God? What is God's true take on religion?

Directed by Christopher Scott (A Class Act), the cast features: LeeAnne Hutchison (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur), Lou Liberatore (Daniel's Husband) and Christopher Sutton (Spamalot).

"For a number of years, I have wondered, if there is a god, how would that god would respond to the world that those in his image have built," said producer Eric Krebsexplaining the motivation of the play. "I challenged Peter Filichia to write such a play, and here we are... God Shows Up. Peter's script is far more controversial, funny and philosophical than I ever might have imagined. I can't wait for the shouting matches to begin after performances."

The creative team for God Shows Up includes Josh Iacovelli (set design), Michael Piatkowski (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design) and Andy Evan Cohen (projection and sound design). Christine Viega is Production Stage Manager.





