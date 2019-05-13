Photo Flash: First Look At The Cast of CAMP MORNING WOOD

May. 13, 2019  

Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musicalwith book and lyrics by Jay Falzone and music by Derrick Byars, Bobby Cronin, James Dobinson, Matt Gumley and Will Shishmanian, plays a five-week limited engagement, May 29 - July 7, off-Broadway at The Anne L. BernsteinTheater at The Theater Center (201 W. 50th Street). The official opening night is June 6 at 8PM.

Conceived and directed by Marc Eardley (Fat Kid Rules the World, 50 Shades), Camp Morning Wood tells the story of gay couple that decides to escape the city for a weekend camping in the woods to reconnect and unplug but get caught up in an adventure they never expected.

Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 8PM, Friday at 10:30PM, Saturday at 5PM and 10:30PM, and Sunday at 5PM. Tickets are $40 - 70, with $85 premium seating available, through Ticketmaster.com, or the Theater Center box office, (212) 921-7862 starting daily at 9:30AM.

Gabe is a struggling actor waiting tables, Randy owns and operates a catering and events company. Despite the size of their cramped one-bedroom apartment, this New York couple feels like the distance between them is growing and a camping trip may be just the thing to reignite a spark. But, while on the road, their rental car breaks down, and they're forced to hike for help. Lost in the woods, they stumble upon a cabin and take refuge for the night. The next morning, they're awakened by Esteban, who welcomes them to "Morning Wood Meadows" a Gay, nudist campground. A weekend of temptations and freeing (naked!) encounters leads the couple to new discoveries about themselves and each other that might just lead them back together.

Photo Credit: Michael Wiltbank

The Cast of CAMP MORNING WOOD

Michael Witbank

Bryan Songy

Brady Vigness

Najee Gabay

Michael Witkes

Brady Vigness, Alex Gagne, Najee Gabay

The Cast of CAMP MORNING WOOD

The Cast of CAMP MORNING WOOD



