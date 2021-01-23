Photo Flash: Andréa Burns, Laura Osnes, and Jackie Burns Surprise Casts Of BAA Onstage's DEAR EDWINA and A KILLER PARTY

Last evening, Andréa Burns, Laura Osnes, and Jackie Burns attended a Zoom Promotional Party for BAA Onstage's productions of Dear Edwina Online Edition and A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical. BAA Onstage is the affiliate production company of Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC. The organization will be the first educational institution to mount productions of both shows in the United States, and Andréa Burns (original cast member of Dear Edwina), Laura Osnes and Jackie Burns (original cast members of A Killer Party), surprised the BAA performers before their opening nights this weekend.

Both casts assembled on Zoom to see "sneak peeks" of the edited shows and to perform live for family and friends. First up was the Dear Edwina Online Edition cast, and after performances from Sydney Lea Kassekert (Edwina) and Mason Sanford (Scott), Artistic Director Jennifer Johns-Grasso introduced Andréa Burns to the group. Burns, a member of the 2008 off-Broadway cast, is known for her renditions of "Say No Thank You" and "Hola Lola" in the original album. At the end of the promotional event, BAA's entire cast performed "Hola Lola" live on Zoom and played a short trailer for Burns. "That was so fantastic! I can't believe how incredible it looks," Burns exclaimed. "Hearing Hola Lola was so special for me, too. Break a leg this weekend!" The performers recorded a cast album of their own for the show, and because they are the first group to put on this version of Dear Edwina, their guide vocals will be sent to all future organizations that put on Dear Edwina Online Edition.

The cast of 8-14 year olds reflected on the many lessons Dear Edwina teaches. "Kindness, warmth and compassion are what everyone needs right now, and this show celebrates that," Mason Sanford offered. Dustin Sardella, who plays Johnny, added, "I think it's about learning to be yourself, and loving you for you." To wrap up, Edwina herself, Sydney Lea Kassekert, exclaimed, "I love [this show] because of the year we've had thinking about equality for everyone. I like that we get to celebrate everyone's differences in the show." Performances of BAA Onstage's Dear Edwina Online Edition live stream this weekend; tickets are available here.

Next up was the promotional event for A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, where Laura Osnes and Jackie Burns surprised the cast. Osnes and Burns reflected on the excitement of creating a new kind of musical and answered students' questions about their behind the scenes process making the show. Osnes and Burns then got to watch the sneak peek video with the cast and their families. "I am blown away, I can't believe you guys did that in such a short time!" Osnes exclaimed, and Burns added, "This is so epic and out of control... I am stunned by the talent and production value I just saw!" The cast was thrilled when Osnes and Burns jumped at the opportunity to stay on the Zoom call and watch a blooper reel with them, and to see the cast perform the first number of the show live. As Osnes and Burns left the Zoom call, they reflected, "It's so nice to see that this show is going to live on and that people are going to do it so well. Have a blast this weekend!" Performances of BAA Onstage's A Killer Party live stream this weekend; tickets are available here.

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers four Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, BAA Junior for students ages 6-10, the Adult Professional Program, and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs.

Broadway Artists Alliance's roster of master class instructors and guest speakers includes Christy Altomare, Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Jason Robert Brown, Andrea Burns, Norbert Leo Butz, Carolee Carmello, Matt Cavenaugh, Michael Cerveris, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jenn Colella, Gabriel Ebert, Eden Espinosa, Michelle Federer, Katie Finneran, Sutton Foster, John Gallagher Jr., Alexander Gemignani, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Lena Hall, Douglas Hodge, Bill Irwin, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, Gregory Jbara, Adam Kantor, Judy Kaye, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Donna McKechnie, Lindsay Mendez, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Karen Olivo, Laura Osnes, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Duncan Sheik, Will Swenson, Marc Shaiman, Aaron Tveit, Noah Weisberg, Lillias White, Scott Wittman, John Lloyd Young, and many more.

For more information about BAA's year round programs, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org