Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of FIRES IN THE MIRROR

Signature Theatre presents Fires in the Mirror by Anna Deavere Smith featuring Michael Benjamin Washington and directed by Saheem Ali. The production opened just last night, November 11th in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

There are three sides to every story: yours, mine and the truth. Following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991, underlying racial tensions in the nestled community of Crown Heights, Brooklyn erupted into civil outbreak. Fires in the Mirror was Anna Deavere Smith's groundbreaking response. Birthed from a series of interviews with over fifty members of the Jewish and Black communities, the Drama Desk award-winning work translated their voices verbatim, and in the process revolutionized the genre of documentary theatre. As much provocation as it is exploration, this landmark play launches Anna Deavere Smith's Residency 1 at Signature.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee



