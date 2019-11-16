Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of TRUFFLES: MUSIC! MUSHROOMS! MURDER!!!

After a four-year run. the audience-pleasing musical, murder mystery, Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! is returning to New York for a brand new second "season" beginning performances on Saturday, November 2 and initially running through December 28, and will run Saturdays at 6:30 pm at the Secret Room New York (707 8th Avenue, between 44th & 45th street). Tickets are $50 (show only), $95 (includes a three-course meal), and $150* (includes a three-course meal and VIP seating) and can be purchased by visiting TrufflesMystery.com or by calling 212.279.4200.

Meet the cast in the photos below!

It's a dark and stormy night at the Donati family restaurant, as those lovable oddballs Dante and Olga Donati prepare to auction off their legendary 2-pound truffle. When the mushroom is stolen and a murder discovered, it is up to YOU and the rest of the Truffles family to discover "whodunnit" before the legendary mob boss Don Fiola puts the Donatis out of business for good! Enjoy a sit-down dinner as YOU the audience participates in this musical murder mystery. From the creators and fans of the original long-running production, this re-imagined Truffles... invites you to a one-of-a-kind immersive theater experience, an evening of playful jazz, poisoned wine, and proper comedy.

Truffles was originally created by Billy Manton, Sonia Carrion, and Hal Galardi and written by Sonia Carrion,this new edition will feature a book by Gregg Ostrin, songs by Jenni Lark, Hal Galardi, Cassie Nadeau and directed by Matthew McVey-Lee pre-show parody lyrics by Austin M. Tracy, general managed by Aaron Grant Theatricals, executive produced by Aaron Grant . The evening is hosted By Engine Room New York & Urbani Truffles and presented by Truffles Consortium, LLC.

Cast includes John "JohnG" Guild (Amazon Prime "Livin' Large") as Dante Donati, Lindsay Lavin (NYC: It's A Man's World) as Isabella Donati, Willie Marte (Regional: Sister Act) as Carlo, Cassie Nadeau (NY: Wretched, Cirquelesque) as Olga Donati, Steve Tardio (Performs with "Andsemble", "MISC, Inc) as Virgil and Eddie Varley (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors, BWW Award for Best Male Performance) as Chef Bruno.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Director Matthew McVey-Lee

Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley

Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau

Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau

Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau

Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau

Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau

Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau

Lindsay Lavin and Cassie Nadeau

Eddie Varley and John Guild

Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley

Lindsay Lavin

Lindsay Lavin

Lindsay Lavin

Lindsay Lavin

Lindsay Lavin

John Guild, Eddie Varley and Steve Tardio

Steve Tardio

Steve Tardio, Cassie Nadeau, John Guild, Eddie Varley and Lindsay Lavin

Steve Tardio, Cassie Nadeau, John Guild and Eddie Varley

Cassie Nadeau, John Guild and Eddie Varley

Steve Tardio, John Guild, Cassie Nadeau, Eddie Varley and Lindsay Lavin

Cassie Nadeau, Steve Tardio and Eddie Varley

Cassie Nadeau, Steve Tardio and Eddie Varley

Steve Tardio and Eddie Varley

Steve Tardio and Cassie Nadeau

John Guild, Eddie Varley and Steve Tardio

Eddie Varley and Steve Tardio

John Guild

John Guild and Eddie Varley

John Guild and Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley and John Guild

John Guild

John Guild and Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley

John Guild and Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley

The cast and creative team

Matthew McVey-Lee, Lindsay Lavin, Eddie Varley, John Guild, Cassie Nadeau and Steve Tardio

Matthew McVey-Lee, Lindsay Lavin, Eddie Varley, John Guild, Cassie Nadeau and Steve Tardio

Eddie Varley

Lindsay Lavin, Eddie Varley, John Guild, Cassie Nadeau and Steve Tardio

Lindsay Lavin, Eddie Varley, John Guild, Cassie Nadeau and Steve Tardio

Lindsay Lavin

Lindsay Lavin

Cassie Nadeau

Cassie Nadeau

Cassie Nadeau

Steve Tardio

Steve Tardio

John Guild

John Guild

Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley

Eddie Varley



