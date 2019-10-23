Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast and Creatives of THE UNDERLYING CHRIS

Second Stage Theater presents the world premiere of Will Eno's The Underlying Chris.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, the production will feature Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Ebony Jo-Ann, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth MacKay, Nedra McClyde, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, And Luis Vega.

Meet the cast and creatives below!

THE UNDERLYING CHRIS will begin previews October 29, 2019 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) and will officially open on November 21, 2019.

Tickets for The Underlying Chris are available by phone at (212) 541-4516, online at 2st.com, or in person at the Tony Kiser Theater at 305 W. 43rd Street. A limited number of $30 Under 30 tickets are available in advance to those ages 30 and under with proper identification. Discounts for groups of 10 or more may be purchased by calling (212) 787-8302 x 130.

Subscriptions to the 2019-2020 Season are available by calling Second Stage Subscriber Services at (212) 246-4422, visiting 2ST.com or 305 W. 43rd Street. Packages begin at $193 for 3 plays.

The Underlying Chris, a world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno, is a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes it's life's tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives. In these divided times, THE UNDERLYING CHRIS serves as a celebration of our differences, our individuality, and the many mysterious, difficult, and beautiful things we share simply by being alive.

The full creative team for The Underlying Chris includes Scenic Design By Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design By Dede Ayite, Lighting Design By Amith Chandrashaker, Sound Design By Dan Moses Schreier, And Casting By Telsey + Company.

The Underlying Chris is co-commissioned by Center Theatre Group and Second Stage Theater. The commission is supported by a grant from the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of THE UNDERLYING CHRIS



The cast and creative team of THE UNDERLYING CHRIS



Kenny Leon, Will Eno



Kenny Leon, Will Eno