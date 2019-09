Photo Coverage: Gingold Theatrical Group Celebrates Opening Night of CAESAR & CLEOPATRA

Gingold Theatrical Group just celebrated Opening Night for this rare revival of Shaw's beloved almost historical comedy Caesar & Cleopatra last night, September 24th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues). This limited Off-Broadway engagement, now in previews, will continue through October 12th only.

Opening Night guests include John Bowab, Tyne Daly, Tom Hewitt, Simon Jones, Malachy McCourt, Laila Robins, Stephen Schwartz, Douglas Sills, Tom Viola, and Karen Ziemba, among others.

Artistic Director David Staller directs a cast that features Jeff Applegate (National Tours of Mamma Mia!, Cheers: Live on Stage) as Rufio, Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull - NAATCO, Pygmalion - Bedlam) as Pothinus, Brenda Braxton(Broadway: Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café - Tony Award nomination, Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond) as Ftatateeta, Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde - Tony Award nomination, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Les Miserables) as Caesar, Dan Domingues (Wild Goose Dreams - Public Theater; The Undertaking - The Civilians; To The Bone - Cherry Lane; The Jammer, The Cherry Orchard - Atlantic Theater) as Apolldorus, Jonathan Hadley (Broadway: Jersey Boys; Finian's Rainbow - Irish Rep; A Class Act - MTC; The Bodyguard The Musical, Into the Woods - National Tours; Widowers' Houses - GTG/TACT, Rothschild & Sons - York Theatre) as Britannus, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk - Lincoln Center Theater; The Moors - Playwrights Realm; The Taming of the Shrew - Public Theater/Delacorte, Awake and Sing! - NAATCO) as Cleopatra.



One of Shaw's most famous and least known plays, this remarkable comedy hasn't been given a full NYC production in over 40 years! As an early draft of the Eliza/Higgins relationship in Shaw's Pygmalion, this highly entertaining play boldly addresses women's rights, gender roles, empowering the disenfranchised, and being an active and contributive member of the community. In this delightful fantasy, Shaw dares us to imagine how theatrically magical the past might have been!



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

