People's Theatre Project Becomes The People's Theatre

People's Theatre Project has announced its name change to The People's Theatre. This change reflects the organization's growth and ongoing commitment to immigrant communities, and establishes its position as the owner and operator of the upcoming immigrant arts center, The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante, set to open in Inwood in 2026.

Now in its 16th season, The People's Theatre has built a legacy of uplifting the voices of immigrant communities by offering a platform for storytelling that challenges societal norms and fosters empathy. Throughout its history, the nonprofit has developed original productions inspired by the lived experiences of immigrants and collaborated with schools, community groups, and artists to share these stories across New York City.

“At this a pivotal moment for our organization and the communities we serve, we recommit ourselves to the intersection of arts and justice.,” said Mino Lora, Co-founder and Executive Artistic Director of The People's Theatre. “Our new name is a bold declaration of who we are and where we're headed. As we prepare to open our theatre and cultural center, The People's Theatre is poised to become a vital NYC institution—rooted uptown, shaping immigrant stories, and making a lasting impact across the city and beyond.”

The organization's forthcoming production, Domino Effect, produced in collaboration with Latinx Playwrights Circle and Boundless Theater Company, was announced to the public earlier this month and will open in April 2025. Gonzalez Leiba Jr serves as Producing Partner and Audience Development for the production. It will be the first World Premiere production under the company's new name. The show explores the intricacies of immigrant life in America, highlighting personal stories of triumph, sacrifice, and belonging. As the centerpiece of The People's Theatre's spring season, Domino Effect will invite audiences to reflect on the transformative power of immigrant and queer experiences, highlighting their particular importance in our current social climate.

Since its founding, The People's Theatre has grown from a grassroots initiative into a recognized leader of the immigrant arts movement in New York City. The organization has reached thousands of community members through performances, artist residencies, and educational programs, always with a focus on empowering immigrants, both professional International Artists and community members, to share their voices and stories.

This legacy will enter a new chapter with the opening of The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante in Inwood, the first of its kind in New York State. Opening in 2026, the center will feature theatrical performances that center and explore the breadth of immigrant experiences in New York City, along with live music, dance performances, film screenings, and other civic and community events.

For children and families, the center will offer classes, festivals, and student matinee field trips. The People's Theatre will also collaborate with the New York Public Library (NYPL) on programming, research, and community engagement initiatives that amplify the cultural and educational impact of both organizations. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to serving the community, fostering public dialogue, and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Northern Manhattan.



The center's 19,000-square-foot space will be located at Miramar in Inwood, a new innovative residential development, a joint venture of LMXD, MSquared, and Taconic Partners. Designed by the woman- and immigrant-owned architecture firm WORKac and theater and acoustics consultant Charcoalblue, the center will have a flexible midsize theater, a smaller performance space, rehearsal studios, a soundproof practice room, and gallery space. The project is managed by women-owned Envoie Projects.

The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante has a total capital budget of $40 million, of which $36M has already been raised from both public and private financial support. Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund pledged $1 million at their groundbreaking in November 2023 to help build The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante. The City has earmarked $26.2 million to support the development of the center and New York State has committed $6.4M, inclusive of $4M designated by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter and prepare to open the Centro Cultural Inmigrante next year, our name change reflects the boundless potential of our organization and community. A 'project' has a due date, it is finite; but this organization has no limit. 'The People's Theatre' signifies a future without limits; a space where immigrant communities and artists can expand and create together. Our new name embodies the infinite possibilities that lie ahead, and as we build our new home, The People's Theatre and our artists will remain at its heart,” said The People's Theatre Board Chair Zahira Perez.

"Welcome to The People's Theatre!" said New York City Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "This extraordinary organization taps into the power of live theater to explore our pasts, understand our present, and envision a brighter future rooted in empathy and connection. The city is proud of its major investment and ongoing partnership to create Centro Cultural Inmigrante in Inwood, which will become a hub of art, culture, and community for generations to come. The exciting season that The People's Theatre has planned is a testament to the work of Mino Lora and her team to create a network of artists and audiences who are committed to uplifting the voices of our city's immigrant communities. I'll see you at The People's Theatre!"

"We are proud of co-founder and Executive Artistic Director, Mino Lora, and the People's Theatre Project -- now The People's Theatre -- for this milestone and pivotal moment that reflects positively on its future and longevity. No longer a project, The People's Theatre is cemented as a home for our cultural stories and creative education," said New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa.

The People's Theatre's name change comes at a time of great significance for immigrant communities in the city and the nation. With increasing challenges and heightened rhetoric around immigration, the organization's work stands as a powerful testament to the importance of supporting and celebrating immigrant voices.

“We have always been about the people,” said Co-founder and Managing Director Bob Braswell. “Whether through our productions, educational initiatives, or the upcoming immigrant arts center, our mission has been to ensure that immigrant stories are told with dignity and authenticity. As The People's Theatre, we reaffirm that commitment—and we invite everyone to join us in this vital work.”

For more information about The People's Theatre, its upcoming season, or how to get involved, please visit www.thepeoplestheatre.org.

