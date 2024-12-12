Penn & Teller to Celebrate 50th Anniversary at Radio City Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penn & Teller will celebrate 50 years together when they headline Radio City Music Hall on Thursday August 21, 2025. This will also mark the 40th anniversary of the acclaimed New York stage show that established the legendary duo as the inimitable and category-defying act that has dazzled audiences all over the world. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday December 13 at 10am ET through Ticketmaster.

Penn Jillette said, “We started our careers as street performer, then we moved to off-Broadway's Westside Theatre, then to Broadway and now we finally move to the other side of Sixth Avenue to bring our 50th anniversary tour to the iconic Radio City Music Hall. If we keep moving eastward, we will eventually play the river.”

It is produced by The Bowery Presents, Richard Frankel, Marc Routh, Steve Baruch, & Tom Viertel in association with Glenn S. Alai. Messrs. Frankel, Routh, Viertel and Baruch are the same producing team who brought Penn & Teller to New York in 1985.

From humble beginnings 50 years ago busking on the streets of Philadelphia to acclaimed sold-out runs on Broadway, to becoming the longest-running resident headline acts in Las Vegas history, Penn Jillette and Teller continue to defy labels - and at times physics and good taste - by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.

Their off-Broadway debut in 1985 electrified New York with a stage show the likes of which had never been seen. Combining magic, comedy, and social commentary in a theatrical event the New York Times said was “A witheringly funny…brazen assault on the temple of magic,” the show moved to Broadway in 1987, the first of three eponymously titled Broadway runs. Their efforts in New York have been awarded with a Lucille Lortel Award, and an Obie Award for “whatever it is they do.”

Their most recent Broadway engagement was hailed as “Deliciously demented” (USA Today) and was the highest-grossing non-musical for the entirety of its run, even out-grossing Hamilton for one week.

Performing nearly 300 live shows every year from the stages of America’s greatest performing arts venues to the Sydney Opera House to London’s Apollo Theatre, their record-breaking Las Vegas show at The Rio Hotel & Casino has an amazing nine wins as “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year” and was called “The single best show in Vegas,” by the Los Angeles Times.

Their current hit CW Network series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” in which up-and-comers and veterans try to fool Penn & Teller for a chance to star in their hit Las Vegas stage show was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award and has been renewed for an unprecedented 11th season. The show is the longest continual American magic television series in history, introducing the art to new fans and cultivating new generations of innovators within the craft.

Hundreds of outrageous appearances on everything from Fallon to “Friends,” “The Simpsons” to Colbert, “Modern Family” to “Big Bang Theory,” plus their own specials for NBC, ABC, PBS and Comedy Central have garnered them an Emmy, a Writers Guild Award, and their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The controversial Showtime series, “Penn & Teller: BS!” was nominated for 13 Emmys and was the longest-running series in the history of the network. The show highlighted the pair’s ardent skepticism by tackling the fakes and frauds behind such topics as alien abduction, psychics, and bottled water.

In recent years they’ve become acclaimed documentarians with the BAFTA-nominated Sony Pictures Classic release, Tim’s Vermeer, which follows Texas-based inventor Tim Jenison on his quest to discover the methods used by Dutch Master painter Johannes Vermeer. Their other films, the critically lauded feature The Aristocrats and the Showtime short The Gambler’s Ballad, were met with wide praise.

The Olivier-nominated Magic Goes Wrong, written and created in collaboration with Mischief Theatre (creators of the Tony-winning The Play That Goes Wrong), played at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, setting a box office pre-sale record. The Daily Mail hailed it as a “spellbinding romp,” while The Sun raved, “I’ll be laughing into next week.” In 2024, they had two shows running Off-Broadway as creators and producers; the Magic Goes Wrong spin-off Mind Mangler, which returned to London’s West End in March, and the technology/magic/thriller Stalker.

As individuals, they are just as prolific. Teller directed versions of Macbeth and The Tempest that received raves from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, co-wrote and directed the Off-Broadway thriller Play Dead and has written two books. Penn has written five books, including the New York Times best sellers, God No! and Presto. He hosted the NBC game show “Identity” and donned his ballroom shoes for ABC’s hit “Dancing with the Stars.” Last season, together, Penn & Teller were unmasked after several spirited performances on “The Masked Singer.”

Twice named “Magicians of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts, the equivalent of the Oscars in magic, they were named the 2024 Masters Fellowship recipients, the highest honor the Academy bestows. The pair lives in Las Vegas where they are engaged in their community, acting as honorary chairmen for AFAN (Aid for AIDS Nevada), raising and donating nearly $2 million and have served annually as grand marshals for the Las Vegas AIDS Walk for the past 23 years. Through their involvement with Opportunity Village, which assists in employment placement and lifestyle betterment for those living with intellectual disabilities, they have raised over one million dollars. The annual blood drive, Penn & Teller’s 13 Bloody Days of Christmas, has resulted in over 85,000 donors since its inception. In 2023, they took part in the USO’s annual Christmas tour, entertaining thousands of servicemen and servicewomen in bases across Europe. In 2025, the pair celebrates 50 years as innovators in combining smart, edgy comedy with their unique magical style.

Comments