Patrick Page to Join Patrick Bringley for ALL THE BEAUTY IN THE WORLD Talkback

All The Beauty In The World, a new one-man play written and performed by Patrick Bringley, based on his New York Times Best Selling memoir, will present a special talkback on May 22 with Grammy, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award winner Patrick Page. The talkback will take place immediately following that evening’s performance.



All The Beauty In The World has entered its final two weeks of performances, closing on May 25. The show, currently playing at the DR2 Theatre, can’t extend further as another show is going into the space.



Directed by Dominic Dromgoole (Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London from 2006 – 2016; Julius Caesar; Romeo and Juliet; Present Laughter), All The Beauty In The World is produced by Charleston Literary Festival and Sarah Moriarty, Nina Keneally, and Staci Levine, and general managed by Groundswell Theatricals, Inc.



Patrick Bringley’s All The Beauty In The World is a portrait of one man's life through a time of transition. While looking for somewhere to contemplate his life and heal from his brother’s death, Patrick quits his high-profile journalism career at The New Yorker and seeks refuge in the most beautiful place he can think of: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Through his job as a Museum Guard, Patrick starts his life anew, all while falling under the spell of the place and the people he meets there. As his connection to the art around him grows, so does Patrick, until he gradually emerges... transformed by all the beauty.



Critics are raving about All The Beauty In The World. The Independent said, “Bringley has the mesmerizing air of a man who’s found enlightenment," and The Bergen Record cheered, "Elegant and a pleasure to experience! It’s something special to see the man himself, talking in person, sharing his story, and welcoming us into his life." DC Theatre Arts agreed, “A revelatory journey through grief and healing, and a tribute to the power of art to engage us, to teach us, and to transform us. Its theme and message speak to everyone, everywhere, about the human experience.”



The stage adaptation of All the Beauty in the World was first produced as a special presentation at the 2024 Charleston Literary Festival, Charleston, South Carolina.



All The Beauty In The World features scenic design by Dominic Dromgoole, lighting design by Abigail Hoke-Brady, projection design by Austin Switser, and sound design by Caleb Garner.

