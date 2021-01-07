Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Launches 44th Season with Virtual Radio Play Adaptation of FILM CHINOIS

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre is launching its 44th Milestone Season with the virtual revival presentation of the film noir infused thriller Film Chinois, a re-envisioned radio play adaptation written by Damon Chua (The Emperors Nightingale). Director Kaipo Schwab reunites the five-member 2015 Pan Asian cast that will feature Rosanne Ma as China Doll with Jean Brassard as The Ambassador, Dinh James Doan as The Man, Katie Lee Hill as Simone, Benjamin Jones as Randolph. "Pan Asian Rep enters a brave new world to re-imagine theater with the audio version of Film Chinois as radio play about a time of cat and mouse global tensions where the individual is but a pawn," stated Tisa Chang, founding Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Artistic Director.

Film Chinois will premiere in two-parts beginning Monday, January 25, 2021 and will be available to view through Sunday, February 7, 2021. Tickets are priced at $20. For reservations, please visit https://panasian-filmchinois.eventbrite.com

Film Chinois is a film noir infused thriller of spy-versus-spy intrigue and dangerous romantic liaisons in the vein of Hollywood's classic films such as The Maltese Falcon. Re-envisioned as a radio play, the thriller takes us back to 1947 Peking, an uneasy time between WWII and the imminent Communist takeover two years later. The story centers around China Doll, a Maoist femme fatale, and Randolph, a fresh-faced American operative on a secret mission, and a mysterious man. Further complicating matters is the Ambassador who seems to know Peking all too well and his current flame, Simone, a songstress with something up her sleeve. As Randolph plunges deeper and deeper into the heart of darkness, he finds his life imperiled, as he begins to unravel the mystery of a piece of old homemade film.

Film Chinois made its East Coast Premiere with Pan Asian Rep in January 2015 at The Beckett Theater at Theater Row. The New York Times called the performance "an exercise in noir styling and political intrigue, identities can be fluid and motivations suspect."

Playwright Damon Chua stated "Working again on Film Chinois reminds me of how much I love film noir - the femme fatale; covert meetings in dark alleys; the haunted mood. The characters are alive with desperate hope and deadly missions."

Kaipo Schwab, director, stated " I've always been a fan of film noir. To be back with the original cast in Damon's adaptation of his wonderful play in a radio performance will allow us to find fresh new ways to re-interpret and deliver the film noir experience for theatrical fans as well as radio buffs."

The creative team includes Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, Voiceovers by Kaipo Schwab, and Stage Manager Kristine Schlachter.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.panasianrep.org