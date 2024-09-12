Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Celebrates 48th Milestone Season With Fall 2024 Reading Series: CALLIGRAPHY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will celebrate its 48th Milestone Season with the announcement of its Fall 2024 Reading Series, featuring the poignant play CALLIGRAPHY. This year marks a significant milestone for the company, which has long been a cornerstone of Asian American artistry and storytelling. Under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Tisa Chang, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre continues to enrich the cultural landscape by showcasing diverse narratives that resonate with contemporary audiences.

The Fall 2024 Reading Series CALLIGRAPHY will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The event will be at the Alliance of Resident Theatres-New York, specifically in the Bruce Mitchell Room located at 520 8th Avenue. This reading promises to engage attendees with its rich storytelling and deep emotional resonance, inviting them to explore the complexities of familial relationships across cultures and generations.

CALLIGRAPHY, written by acclaimed playwright Velina Hasu Houston and directed by Kalina Ko, delves into the lives of two cousins and their mothers as they navigate the challenges posed by the past and the passage of time. The cast features notable talents including Amara James Aja, June Angela, Mieko Gavia, Jully Lee, and Shigeko Sara Suga, all of whom are members of the Actors' Equity Association. The narrative unfolds in two cities: in Los Angeles, HIROMI grapples with her mother's dementia, while in Tokyo, SAYURI faces the physical decline of her own mother, highlighting the intersection of personal and cultural struggles.

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's 48th season promises to be a compelling reflection of the diverse narratives that shape the Asian American experience. Through the Fall 2024 Reading Series, the company aims to continue its tradition of presenting thought-provoking works that resonate with audiences. More information about Pan Asian Repertory Theatre and the upcoming reading series can be found on their official website: https://www.panasianrep.org/

Velina Hasu Houston, PLAYWRIGHT

Velina Hasu Houston's literary career began Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club, expanding globally, including over 41 commissions and numerous honors. A Fulbright scholar, she's taught at the University of Southern California and in Japan, and is on the Berklee College Board of Trustees. Honored by several organizations such as the Kennedy Center, Japan Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Theatre Communications Group, and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, her archives are at the Huntington Library, San Marino, California. www.velinahasuhouston.com

KALINA KO, DIRECTOR

Kalina Ko (she/her) is a Cantonese-American theater director, dramaturg, and literary administrator. She is currently a Co-Coordinator for the Ma-Yi Writer's Lab, Literary Associate at Roundabout Theatre Company, and part of the 23-24 Moxie Arts Incubator Cohort. Past directing experience: PINK UNICORN FRAPPUCCIONS (Chain Theatre), L'OPERA (co-dir. Jeff Liu, Pan Asian Rep NuWorks 2024), Rescues (Clubbed Thumb Emerging Writers Group). She has assisted on YOKO'S HUSBAND'S KILLER'S JAPANESE WIFE GLORIA (NAMT) and THE STRAIGHTS (JACK, Brooklyn). Dramaturgy credits include DEAR JOHN (Brick Aux), CHINATOWN, MY CHINATOWN (Ma-Yi Theatre), and OLA NA IWI (Roundabout). www.KalinaKo.weebly.com

