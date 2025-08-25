PERICLES: A PUBLIC WORKS CONCERT EXPERIENCE Begins This Week At Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EMERGE125 Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher will return to The Public Theater’s celebrated Public Works series to choreograph Pericles: A Public Works Concert Experience, running August 29 through September 2 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Reconceived by playwright and songwriter Troy Anthony and directed by Carl Cofield of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, this stirring reimagining of Shakespeare’s Pericles blends gospel music with the energy of the Black church to create a jubilant celebration of life, love, and transformation.

The production stars Denée Benton, Ato Blankson-Wood, Tony Award-winner Alex Newell, and an expansive company of artists and community members. EMERGE125 dancers will appear as one of five cameo groups featured in this large-scale staging. The performances take place inside the historic Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights, one of the world’s largest churches and an inspiring setting for this sweeping theatrical experience.

All performances begin at 8:00 p.m. during Labor Day weekend. Admission is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-seated basis, with no tickets required. Full details about entry are available online.

About EMERGE125

EMERGE125 is a Black female-led dance company based in Harlem, dedicated to expanding the reach and impact of dance through creation, performance, and education. Under Tiffany Rea-Fisher’s leadership since 2016, the company has built a repertoire of expressive and athletic modern dance works that interrogate social dynamics, personal identity, and systemic inequities, while fostering dialogue across communities. EMERGE125 performs in theaters, multidisciplinary spaces, and nontraditional venues, attracting audiences eager for art that surprises and inspires. In addition to national touring and global digital offerings, the company maintains a robust education program serving K–12 students, pre-professional dancers, and early-career artists, cultivating the next generation of performers and audiences.