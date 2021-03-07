PCTC Announces New Works Festival

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company is excited to announce its 2021 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights ' Celebration (March 13-16). The Festival begins on Saturday March 13th, with a viewing of all three winning plays, and a LIVE "Town Hall" with the theatre artists. There are pay-what-you-can tickets available for all theatre artists.

PCTC Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Rodriguez said the following:

We all have been through a year where many (most) of our norms have been upended. Some for the better, some not. But, out of this maelstrom, this struggle, PCTC has chosen to strive, to thrive, to create, to serve. To sustain the "norm" of service.

Service. To serve. To serve others. That is an essential pillar in PCTC's mission. The act of creating theatre is a privilege (for those of us lucky enough to do so), but it, also, carries with it a sacred obligation: to share ourselves (our stories) with each other.

"Old Stories: New Voices," does just that.

The three plays selected to headline of Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights' Celebration, ask the tough questions we need asked in these turbulent times. We must face our past, in the present, to change our future. That is precisely what these three plays demand of us.

In the "before times (pre-Covid19)," these plays would have been workshopped and developed in closed settings. Writer, director, and actors, would have gathered (in the relative "safety" of the rehearsal room) and brought to life these wonderful words. But, thanks to our new "virtual reality," you are witnesses to that creative process! In real time.

Whether we are time-traveling to 18th California after the Spanish conquest (Clara, and Serra, and the Talking Bear), witnessing a lynching in Missouri in 1923 (The Missouri Horror), or listening in on a private conversation in Thomas Jefferson's house(Monticello 2020), these plays invite us to experience a moment when time stands still, transformation is possible, the past speaks to the present, and a different future is possible.

So, join in celebrating these new works - and in supporting four amazing community organizations across the country:

Nazareth Housing, New York City

The Downtown Women's Center of Los Angeles

The LGBTQ Center of Oakland, CA

The African-American Memorial Scholarship Fund of Columbia, MO

Visit wwwplayhousecreatures.org to purchase tickets