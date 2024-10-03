PARCEL FROM AMERICA Private Industry Reading to be Presented at Theater 555

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PARCEL FROM AMERICA, a new Irish musical, will offer two invitation only readings on Wednesday, October 30 at Theatre 555.

Set in 1950s West Limerick, and with Irish emigration at its core, Parcel From America weaves a tale of a lonely widow and a neighbor boy whose attempt to comfort her leads him to make a promise he can't keep. This forces his family into a desperate act of kindness that carries them all into the true heart of Christmas.

Presented by producer ANN LE CLAIRE, Parcel From America stars Tony-nominee and 2024 Dorothy Loudon Award-winner A.J. SHIVELY (Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Paradise Square).

The musical will feature ALEXANDRIA SHARPE (formerly of the Irish music ensemble, Celtic Woman) and Irish Rep members Polly McKie (Butcher Boy, Streets of New York), Michael Mellamphy (The Smuggler, Artistic Director of Origin Theatre Company), CLARE O’MALLEY (Philadelphia, Here I Come!, The Plough and the Stars ,The Abbey Theatre’s The Dead), and Andrea Lynn Green (The Butcher Boy, The Home Place).

Completing the cast are Brian Vaughn (Beetlejuice First National Tour), Georgi James (Broadway’s Annie, Billy Eliot The Musical, A Tale of Two Cities), Ethan Haberfield (Broadway’s Mary Poppins, Prayer for The French Republic), Jonathan Luke Stevens (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), and DANIEL Patrick Sullivan (TV’s Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.).

This industry reading is directed by J.R. Sullivan (former Artistic Director of NYC’s Pearl Theatre Company) with music direction by Kevin Corcoran (Irish indie folk band Villagers) at Theater 555 in Manhattan (555 West 42nd Street).

Director J.R. Sullivan says, “One doesn’t have to be Irish or Irish-American to cheer this beautiful story. Its themes are universal, and I find them especially resonant for our times with our collective reflection on our intense need for community, and the need to sustain the bond of family and friends.”

Parcel From America is adapted from Tomáseen Foley’s original story by JAHNNA BEECHAM and MALCOLM HILLGARTNER (Chaps!, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical) with Michael J. Hume, and Kevin Corcoran.

