Oscar Winner F. Murray Abraham to Open New Season of RemarkaBULL Podversations

RED BULL THEATER has announced the kick-off of an all-new season of its popular RemarkaBULL Podversations, intimate conversations with great artists, beginning with "Shylock with F. Murray Abraham" on Monday, October 3rd, Online only - Free! RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, livestreamed conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon―and beyond.

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Shylock from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice. They will take your questions too! You can register for the free event here.

Macy's Santa, street theatre, live soaps, musical comedy, plays by Aristophanes, Sophocles, Shakespeare, Marlowe, Molière, Pirandello, Rostand, Girodeaux, Brecht, Beckett, Pinter, Miller, O'Neill, Mamet, Guare, Kushner, Coen. Films: Grand Budapest Hotel, Inside Llewyn Davis, Scarface, Amadeus, Name of the Rose, The Ritz, and many European films. TV: "The Good Wife," "Louie," "Homeland." He has narrated symphony orchestras worldwide and for PBS. Awards: 2 Obies, Golden Globe, Academy Award, Gielgud Award, The Moscow Art Theatre Award for Excellence, and has done more of Terrence McNally's plays than any other actor. His book Midsummer Night's Dream is published by Faber and Faber. In 2010, Red Bull Theater presented Abraham with a Matador Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Classical Theater.

RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon―and beyond. Guests have included Michael Urie, Kate Burton, Patrick Page, Chukwudi Iwuji, Raphael Nash Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel, André De Shields, Matthew Rauch, Jay O. Sanders, Lily Rabe, Grantham Coleman, Stephen Spinella, and Ismenia Mendes, among others. Next up will be "Bottom's Dream with Jacob Ming-Trent" on Monday, November 21st. Previous Podversations can be viewed by going to redbulltheater.com/remarkabull-podversations.

RED BULL THEATER, hailed as "the city's gutsiest classical theater" by Time Out New York, brings rarely seen classic plays to dynamic new life for contemporary audiences, uniting a respect for tradition with a modern sensibility. Named for the rowdy Jacobean playhouse that illegally performed plays in England during the years of Puritan rule, Red Bull Theater is New York City's home for dynamic performances of great plays that stand the test of time. With the Jacobean plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries as its cornerstone, the company also produces new works that are in conversation with the classics. A home for artists, scholars, and students, Red Bull Theater delights and engages the intellect and imagination of audiences and strives to make its work accessible, diverse, and welcoming to all. We value and practice inclusiveness, equity, and diversity in all of our activities and are committed to antiracist action. Red Bull Theater believes in the power of great classic stories and plays of heightened language to deepen our understanding of the human condition, in the special ability of live theater to create unique, collective experiences, and in the timeless capacity of classical theater to illuminate the events of our times. Variety agreed, hailing Red Bull's work as: "Proof that classical theater can still be surprising after hundreds of years."

Since its debut in 2003 with a production of Shakespeare's Pericles starring Daniel Breaker, Red Bull Theater has served adventurous theatergoers with Off-Broadway productions, Revelation Readings, and the annual Short New Play Festival. The company also offers outreach programs, including Shakespeare in Schools bringing professional actors and teaching artists into public school classrooms; Bull Sessions, free post-play discussions with top scholars; and Classical Acting Intensives led by veteran theater professionals. During the pandemic, Red Bull created several new and ongoing programs to serve audiences and artists with our mission: RemarkaBULL Podversations, Online Readings, Seminars, and more.

"The classics-shaking Red Bull Theater," as Time Out NY has called it, has presented over 20 Off-Broadway productions and over 200 Revelation Readings of rarely seen classics, serving a community of more than 5,000 artists and providing quality artistic programming to an audience of over 65,000. The company's unique programming has received ongoing critical acclaim and has been recognized with Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League, Callaway, Off-Broadway Alliance, and OBIE nominations and Awards.

For more information about any of Red Bull Theater's programs, visit www.redbulltheater.com.