Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre to Reopen With Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES June 17

Cherry Lane Theatre - New York's longest continually running Off-Broadway theatre, soon to celebrate its 100th anniversary -- will also be one of the first to re-open following the lockdown, it has been announced by Executive Director Angelina Fiordellisi.

Starting Thursday, June 17, the popular hit JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES, will return for a limited engagement through July 3 on the mainstage at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce St.) Directed by John Early, GET ON YOUR KNEES was a critical hit and audience favorite when it debuted at Cherry Lane in 2019. www.cherrylanetheatre.org

As live, in-person theatre returns, Cherry Lane also congratulates its Mentor Project playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, whose play PASS OVER begins performances on Broadway in August. PASS OVER had its first professional, fully-staged production at Cherry Lane Theatre in the 2016 Mentor Project when Ms. Nwandu was mentored by Katori Hall. The Mentor Project production featured Eden Marryshow, Jaime Lincoln Smith and Joe Tapper, directed by Tea Alagic.

Comedian Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES is the most high-brow show about blow jobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

Jacqueline Novak is a comedian whose Off-Broadway, one-woman stand-up show, "Get on Your Knees" is a New York Times "Critic's Pick." Recognized by the Times on "Best Theater of 2019" and "Best Comedy of 2019" lists, the show was extended four times in New York City and earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Jacqueline is a regular on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She has appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," HBO's "2 Dope Queens," "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central's "The Half Hour." Jacqueline's memoir How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows was published by Crown in 2016 and is now available as an audiobook. New episodes of POOG, a podcast Jacqueline co-hosts with Kate Berlant, come out every Tuesday. Jacqueline grew up in Chappaqua, New York and went to Georgetown University. Instagram: @jacnov Twitter: @jacquelinenovak

For tickets and info, visit www.cherrylanetheatre.org

Photo credit: Monique Carboni