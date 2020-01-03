OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD Will Conclude Its Extended Run on Sunday, January 5th

After three extensions, the WP Theater (Lisa McNulty, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Sag, Managing Director) and Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director) production of Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, directed by Whitney White, and produced by Benjamin Simpson, Joseph Longthorne and Jana Shea, will play its final performance on Sunday, January 5.

In this fierce and feverish world premiere comedy from WP Theater and Second Stage, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood - the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun.

The cast features Cristina Angelica, Carmen Berkeley, Winter Donnelly, Alisha Espinosa, Luis Alberto Garcia, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Matthew Saldivar and Malika Samuel.

The full creative team for Our Dear Dead Drug Lord includes scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler and casting by Kelly Gillespie. General management is by SL Theatricals and Nevin Law Group serves as Counsel.

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD partners with TodayTix in offering $15 mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Tickets for Our Dear Dead Drug Lord begin at $39 and are available online at www.ourdeardeaddruglord.com or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101 or 866-811-4111. The remaining performances are as follows: Friday, January 3 at 8pm; Saturday, January 4 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, January 5 at 2pm.





