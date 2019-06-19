North American Tour Of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS With John Leguizamo Launches at Apollo Theater Tomorrow Night

Following its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run at Studio 54 seen by tens of thousands, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS will launch its North American tour at the world famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on June 20-21, 2019. The critically acclaimed production will continue to more than a dozen cities across North America including stops in Dallas, Durham, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New Brunswick, Philadelphia, San Antonio and Washington, DC among others. A limited number of tickets for the Apollo engagement are still available. For more information, visit apollotheatre.org.

For more information and tour stops, please visit LatinHistoryOnTour.com.

"I grew up without seeing people who looked like me on screen, on stage, or in textbooks," says John Leguizamo. "Latinx people have been kept outta the conversation for centuries, and it's 'bout time y'all hear what we gotta say! No matter who you are, this is your chance to come out and finally get your degree from a ghetto scholar!"

"Now is the perfect time to bring the perfect Latino hero to audiences across North America," says Steve Guy of The WOW Agency. "We can't wait for John to school his many diverse fans across the country in this totally unique play."

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS concluded its successful run on Broadway on February 25, 2018. The original 16-week engagement was extended an additional three weeks on opening night, November 15, 2017. The production was the first play of the 2017-2018 season to recoup its entire capitalization.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story (Tony nomination) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award). Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

Fresh off the celebrated and financially successful Broadway run of Ghetto Klown, Leguizamo began his acclaimed work on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS. The play had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre followed by its New York premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), the Tony-nominated production of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.





