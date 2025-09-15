Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie and More to Take Part in Barrington Stage's BSC IN NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrington Stage Company has unveiled its Annual Fall Celebration, BSC IN NYC, to be held on Monday, October 27 at 6:00 PM at Chelsea Table + Stage at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel.

This year’s event will pay special tribute to Eda Sorokoff, beloved BSC Board Member Emeritus, who not only served as chair of BSC in NYC since 2008, she has been an enthusiastic supporter of the company’s work for many years. Sorokoff’s dedication to the arts and unwavering commitment to Barrington Stage’s mission have helped foster its continued growth and impact in the Berkshires and beyond.

The celebration will be directed by acclaimed producer and director Richard Jay-Alexander, with Billy Stritch serving as music director. The evening will be hosted by Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables).

Appearing in performance will be an extraordinary roster of talent, including:

Hugh Panaro, acclaimed for his performances as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and leading roles on Broadway, currently in Masquerade.

Donna McKechnie, Tony Award-winning original star of A Chorus Line

Storm Large, powerhouse vocalist and star of Pink Martini and Rockstar Supernova

The evening begins with a cocktail hour, followed by a sit-down dinner, and culminates in a one-night-only performance by some of Broadway and cabaret’s most celebrated artists.

Eda Sorokoff is the Chair and Violet Eagan / Rosita Sarnoff are the co-chairs for BSC IN NYC.

Funds raised from BSC IN NYC will directly support the Julianne Boyd New Works Fund, established in honor of BSC’s Founding Artistic Director. This vital initiative ensures that Barrington Stage remains a leader in developing and producing innovative new plays and musicals, while nurturing emerging voices and bold theatrical visions.