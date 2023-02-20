Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nikki MacCallum's Solo Show THINGS I KNOW NOW to Open at Theatre Row in March

Things I Know Now: Adulting for Idiots will premiere at Theatre Row for one night only as part of the United Solo Festival.

Feb. 20, 2023  
Ever wonder how to get your credit score up? Or how to get your cholesterol levels down? Fear not! Nikki MacCallum is coming to the rescue with "Things I Know Now: Adulting for Idiots," a mix of standup and original comedy songs that will teach you everything you'd wish you'd known before reaching adulthood. From learning how to argue with an airline, to the perils of juice cleanses and coping with loss, this show will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even clarify what a mortgage is.

Written and performed by Nikki MacCallum, Directed by Kelvin Moon Loh, Things I Know Now: Adulting for Idiots will premiere at Theatre Row for one night only as part of the United Solo Festival.

About Nikki MacCallum: * Nikki MacCallum is a New York City based actress, standup, and musician. She recently headlined the Vermont Comedy Festival as a musical comedian. As a standup, MacCallum tours the country playing venues that range from packed houses in New York City to empty basements in New Jersey. She's a regular at The Grisly Pear and has performed at Birdland, Lincoln Center, and was featured on VH1 and CBS. As a solo performer, she was one of eight artists worldwide selected for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Cabaret & Performance Conference under the Musical Direction of John McDaniel (The Rosie O'Donnell Show) and has garnered two MAC Award nominations.

"Things I Know Now" is directed by actor/director *Kelvin Moon Loh (Broadway: Sideshow; Spongebob Squarepants; Beetlejuice; The King & I). MacCallum and Loh co-wrote the book to Matchmaker Matchmaker I'(M) Willing to Settle! A Musical Guide to Internet Dating, that premiered at A.R.T.'s OBERON in 2011 and went on to have additional productions at N.Y.M.F, Ars Nova, The Merry-go-Round Playhouse (PiTCH Series), and NYU.

This is an equity approved showcase. * These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: Saturday March 11, 7:00 PM
WHERE: Theatre Row is located at 410 W. 42nd at 9th Ave.

HOW: For tickets visit (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225963®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbfany.org%2Ftheatre-row%2Fshows%2Funited-solo-spring-2023-festival%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)

Photo is by Mindy Tucker




