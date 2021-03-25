New York Vocalist Tony DeSare and Trumpeter Dominick Farinacci Star in SINATRA: A CLOSER LOOK

Dominick Farinacci invites you to take a fresh glance at Frank Sinatra's classic songbook, along with a few lesser-known masterpieces he recorded, in a new live-streamed concert, SINATRA: A Closer Look. The performance will feature critically acclaimed pianist and vocalist Tony DeSare, profiled on The Today Show, NPR, and with comedic legend Don Rickles. This one-night-only concert will be broadcast from the Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts and presented in partnership with Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland. Viewers will also have an opportunity to join Grammy Award-winning scholar Loren Schoenberg for an in-depth look at Sinatra's story and lesser-known works. The live-streamed performance is directed by Emmett Murphy.

SINATRA: A Closer Look will be presented on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 7:30 pm (EST) and available for on-demand viewing through April 7th. Tickets and viewing information can be found at SongbookWatchParty.com.

"At the beginning of spring, and with a more hopeful outlook on the year ahead, we look forward to channeling the beauty and joy Sinatra's music has brought to the world through his most beloved songs. We'll also highlight a selection of songs from an amazing lesser-known album scholar Loren Schoenberg introduced me to: "The Songs of Great Britain," Farinacci notes.

Farinacci has involved long-time collaborator and scholar Loren Schoenberg to provide context for the little-explored musical playlist of SINATRA: A Closer Look. Schoenberg will present an exclusive online talk, "Frankly Sinatra," on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 7:00 pm (EST.) Access is included in the All-Access Pass and offered as an 'add-on' for Single Stream Pass holders. Mr. Schoenberg is the founding director and Senior Scholar of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, a saxophonist, pianist, and a faculty member at The Juilliard School.

Farinacci goes on to say, "I recorded a track with Tony DeSare on his "Radio Show" album a few years back, and have always loved his voice and depth of understanding of music from this time. His work as a composer for various commercials and films is equally admirable, and I certainly look forward to having come to Cleveland for this special show."

The concert will be performed without a live audience, employing socially distanced staging, personal protective gear, and safety protocols to protect the staff, crew, and musicians.

Viewers can choose from various streaming options, including a Single Streaming Pass and an All-Access Streaming Pass that offers up more interactive experiences for the whole household, including a virtual meet-and-greet and the live talk "Frankly Sinatra" presented by scholar Loren Schoenberg. SINATRA: A Closer Look also offers an exclusive option to request a song and song dedication with limited availability.