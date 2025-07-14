New York Theatre Workshop to Host Celebration of Photographer Alex Harsley

New York Theatre Workshop will host a celebration of local legend and photographer Alex Harsley of 4th Street Photo Gallery. The free event will take place along East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery on Thursday July 17 from 5-8pm and will include free food, a photo gallery featuring Alex Harsley’s work, a solo performance by Brigitte Barnett-Loftis, the chance for attendees to share their story as part of the On This Spot program, and more.



Alex Harsley has lived and worked on the block since the 1970s and has been documenting life in NYC since the 1950s. His astonishing archive includes street photography of the Lower East Side, Coney Island and Harlem, among others, as well as event and portrait photography with a particular focus on Black luminaries including John Coltrane, Ray Charles, Sarah Vaughn, Coretta Scott King, Angela Davis and many, many others.



The celebration will feature the following events:

· Solo Performance & Storytelling—NYC solo artist Brigitte Barnett-Loftis takes the stage with a timely and personal performance that weaves together her journey and Alex's story, in the context of East 4th Street. Directed by Jasmine A. Mitchell, NYTW's Black Theatre Coalition Artistic Director Fellow. Performances will be at 5:30pm and 7pm on the street stage located in front of the 4th Street Photo Gallery at 67 E. 4th Street.

· On This Spot Interviews—Grab the mic and add your story to the archive of NYC stories on our block.

· Screening: 4th Street Stories—Go back in time with video interviews of people lived, worked, made art, and been part of the rich history of East 4th Street, as we reflect the voice and memory of our community then and now.

· Photo Gallery—An exhibition of Alex’s photography, documenting the evolution of the block over the years and highlighting the families who have lived here for generations.

· Live Portrait Painting—Artist Joi Sanchez paints a live portrait that celebrates Alex’s life and legacy.



“We are thrilled to celebrate renowned photographer Alex Harsley as a part of FAB’s Open Street summer Thursdays,” said NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. “Alex is local legend whose vibrant studio, just down the block from NYTW, has captured the culture of the East Village for fifty years. With free food, interactive interviews and a documentary performance by Brigitte Barnett-Loftis, this event launches our WORK OUT! program, connecting artists and audiences outside the walls of our buildings. Thanks to the Mellon Foundation, FAB NYC, Jasmine A. Mitchell, Josh Luxenberg, and everyone who helped to make this possible.”