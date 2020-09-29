New Series ART LAB PRESENTS Premieres Today

This will be an in depth look at artistic endeavors that illuminate the intersection of art & science.

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions present a new series titled Art Lab PRESENTS. Hosted by co-creators Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski, this extension of "The Show Must Go On Show" will be an in depth look at artistic endeavors that illuminate the intersection of art & science.

Art Lab PRESENTS is a monthly series that is available in video and podcast form and will highlight new and exciting works. The first episode, entitled "What is Art Lab?" explains the origins of the company and the creations that will follow. Join us to hear about how theatre can thrive through virtual platforms and upcoming projects that we can't wait to present to the world.

Tune in each month starting today, Tuesday, September 29th on YouTube and for the podcast on Apple and Spotify. Follow "The Show Must Go On Show" on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

