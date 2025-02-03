New Play BUTCHERY LESSONS to Premiere at The Tank in March 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Butchery Lessons, a dark, energetic comedy by Emmeline Chuy, is set to debut with a limited three-performance run at The Tank on March 8, March 9, and March 12, 2025. This highly anticipated production explores self-destruction, addiction, and the brutal realities of the culinary industry, all through the lens of a deeply flawed but compelling protagonist.

About the Play

Butchery Lessons follows Jo, a failed pastry chef and child of 9/11, as she navigates the underbelly of New York’s culinary world. After being fired from her baking job, she begins seeing a sadistic therapist, starts serving at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and becomes obsessed with her brilliant yet unattainable boss. As she spirals into addiction, self-loathing, and denial, Jo must confront a tragic truth she has been hiding from herself. Through biting humor and raw emotion, Butchery Lessons examines addiction, mental health, jealousy, genius, and ultimately, the power of forgiveness.

Why This Play Now?

Though comedic, Butchery Lessons tackles pressing issues that resonate today. The opioid crisis and increasing rates of substance abuse among young people make this an urgent and necessary piece of theater. The play also shines a light on the harsh realities of the restaurant industry—an environment that has been glamorized by recent television portrayals but remains rife with challenges and toxicity.

