New Musical BIMBO SUMMIT Will Be Streaming Next Month

Billboard charting Composer/lyricist Billy Recce (Little Black Book, Five: The Parody Musical) and comedian Shannon Constantine have unveiled that the opening number to their new musical “Bimbo Summit” is availble for spotify pre-save. It will be streaming on Spotify and Apple Music on July 5.

Inspired by the infamous 2006 photo of frenemies Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Brittney Spears escaping the paparazzi via Paris’ car, the musical, titled for Page Six’s “Bimbo Summit” headline plastered on the image, reimagines this mythic evening via as pop/rock extravaganza, allowing each “bimbo” to tell the story of the legendary night from a their unheard perspectives.

The musical comedy is continuing further development, with eyes towards a production in 2025. Recce is writing the music and lyrics, and Constantine is writing the book.

The cast of the single includes Sarah Kleist, McKenzie Cannon and Arianne Davidow. It is produced by J.J. Hoeffner. Album artwork is by Daniel Nolen.

To stream or download the title track to “Bimbo Summit” please visit: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/billyrecce/bimbo-summit-feat-mackenzie-cannon-arianne-davidow--sarah-kleist

About the Artists

Billy Recce (Music and Lyrics) is an award winning, billboard charting composer/lyricist, playwright and performer living in New York City. Off-Broadway/NYC: Four simultaneously running musicals in the '23-'24 season including FIVE: The Parody Musical (Music and Lyrics; Theatre 555), A Musical About Star Wars (Music and Lyrics; AMT Theatre/St. Luke’s/Theatre Row), Singfeld (Music and Orchestrations; Jerry Orbach Theatre), Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical (Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations, Soho Rep), Balloon Boy: The Musical (Book, Music and Lyrics; Youngest Writer ever selected for NYMF, International Thespian Festival). In development: the Heidi Fleiss musical Little Black Book (Book, Music and Lyrics; Billboard Charting Concept Album available everywhere.)

Billy has written or co-written songs for Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Laura Benanti, Jessica Vosk, Lillias White, Alice Ripley, Orfeh, Paige Turner, RuPaul’s Drag Race Finalist Rosé, and Tituss Burgess. Billy’s songs have been heard internationally and at The New Amsterdam, Broadway In Bryant Park Cadogan Hall, The Tilles Center, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Ars Nova, Irish Rep, The York Theatre, The Signature Theatre, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and the Edinburgh Fringe. He is a Two Time MAC Award winner, an Orchard Project Greenhouse member, a Relentless Award semi-finalist, a Eugene O’Neill Finalist, a NAMT finalist, a Two Time Wallowitch Award finalist, and a Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist. Billy is currently under commission with EST/Sloan Project, and several production companies.

Shanon Constantine (Book) is a New York-based comedian and writer who loves to play across media and genre. She's performed in New York and beyond, playing rooms from The Fat Black Pussy Cat at the Comedy Cellar to Brooklyn alt rooms like Union Hall and Littlefield. Additionally, her screenwriting has been recognized by the Austin Film Festival, Screencraft TV Pilot Competition, and the Houston, Portland, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas Comedy Film festivals.

