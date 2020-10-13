New Light Theater Project Announces Free Virtual Events This October

Kicking off the virtual season is a presentation of songs from a new musical in development, METROPOLIS an Afrofuturist Musical.

New Light Theater Project has announced an array of free virtual events this October that range from new work to radio dramas to panel discussions.

Kicking off the virtual season is a presentation of songs from a new musical in development, METROPOLIS an Afrofuturist Musical, written by AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster, directed by Zhailon Levingston. The workshop is in partnership with The School of Stage & Screen at Western Carolina University. It is the night before the Apocalypse and Fari, an Android-Unit turned space-time-continuum anarchist is at the center of the devastation. This new musical features a genre-bending score and time-twisting book. The team will present two new songs: the first through NY Theatre Barn on October 21st, and the second at the Darkroom Series on October 29th. Details can be found: https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/metropolis

Then, tune in for a live conversation with the creatives of NLTP's hit, Hitler's Tasters ("Best Of 2019", The Stage) as the panelists re-contextualize the production in our current political climate. Nan Barnett (Executive Director, National New Play Network) moderates with artistic team Michelle Kholos Brooks (Playwright) and Sarah Norris (Director) along with producer Alyssa May Gold (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as they discuss the importance of the play and what it means in 2020. October 23rd, 9pm Eastern. Free reservations at https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/timemachine

Next up, NLTP will release a new 10-minute radio drama, Calendar Girl, by company member Owen Panettieri (A Burial Place, Meaningful Conversation) featuring Leila Ben-Abdallah and Viet Vo. Cary believes his new phone app can put him in the right place at the right time. But by giving up control, is he actually sealing his fate? Directed by Janet Bentley with Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen, the radio drama is free to listen to and available on most streaming platforms beginning October 26th. Details can be found at: https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/calendargirl

Finally, on October 29th, Darkroom goes live, showcasing five 10-minute selections of works-in-process from a curated group of rising indie theater artists. Hosted by Leah Kreitz, Abby Wylan and Nick Walsh, Darkroom 17 will feature new work from:

· The Princess and the Witch Boy, created & performed by Sienna Aczon & Aaron Banes;

· ​Warm Water, created & performed by Nia Calloway;

· ​Back to Before from METROPOLIS an Afrofuturist Musical, performed by Alaina Newell;

· Introducing: The Goddamn Tooney Lunes, created by Molly Bicks and Carsen Joenk (Rat Queen Theatre Co);

· ​Featuring Music by Aaron Is Your Friend

Reservations are free to join via Zoom. More information can be found at: https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/darkroom

Full information and details can be found at www.NewLightTheaterProject.com

