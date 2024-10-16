New Comedy THE Z TEAM to be Presented at Theatre Row This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Z Team, a new comedy, written by Jeff and Jacob Foy (Emergency) will play Theatre Row for a limited engagement November 8 – November 23, it was announced today. Directed by Jeff Whiting (Bullets Over Broadway; Big Fish; HAIR), opening night is set for November 10.

Jerry's failing advertising company is struggling to keep up with its most important projects, so when his girlfriend "asks" him to create a commercial for her terrible new product (a yoga mat with a blender on it), he comes up with an innovative idea- to take the worst person from each department and assemble them to create the commercial. Hilarity ensues as the "Z Team" works to create an unforgettable commercial for the world's worst product: The Bend and Blend.

The cast includes: Allie Trimm(13; Wicked; Bye, Bye Birdie), Ze'ev Barmor (Fiddler on the Roof), Tyler Cruz (The Betrayal Project), Darby McDonough (Waiting for Wicked), Jakob Martinez Cooper (Spring Awakening), Gabrielle Filloux (The Office! A Musical Parody), Joe Mucciolo (Richard III), Drew Starlin* (Rocky: The Musical), Kaelee Albritton (The Wedding Singer), and Daniel Arana (This Is Our Youth).

The Z Team has set design by Scott Aronow (The Chekhov Dreams), costume design by Matthew Pachtman (Leopoldstadt; Into the Woods), lighting design by Corey Goulden-Naitove (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and sound design by Shannon Slaton (Melissa Etheridge: My Window and The Illusionists). Fuyuan Zheng is the production stage manager and Hannah Marks is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

The Z Team plays: Tuesdays at 7:00PM, Wednesdays at 7:00PM, Thursdays at 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM and 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.

Ticket prices are $39 with premium seating available and can be purchased at: www.ZTeam.show or HERE.

