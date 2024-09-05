New Cast Members to Join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural, Mystery Science Theater 3000), Aabria Iyengar (Dimension 20, Critical Role, The Adventure Zone) and Erika Ishii (Dimension 20, Apex Legends, Critical Role) will be joining DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern this fall and winter. Felicia joins the tavern from September 19 through the 24, followed shortly after with Aabria from September 26 to October 7, while Erika will join the party from December 5 through the 17.



The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an immersive theatrical experience that combines the magic of tabletop role-playing games with the excitement of live performance. Audience members are not just spectators but active participants, guiding the story and determining the fate of the characters. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of role-playing games, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern promises an unforgettable journey.



Felicia Day, an award-winning actress, writer, and geek icon, has appeared in numerous television shows and films and is best known for her work in the digital space where she created and starred in the seminal, award-winning and pioneering web series The Guild, as well as co-starring in Joss Whedon’s Emmy-winning musical Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. “I've loved D&D and theater my whole life,” shared Day. “I can't wait to combine the two and participate in this amazing production.”



Aabria Iyengar, known for her masterful storytelling in popular TTRPG Actual Play streams such as Critical Role, Dimension 20 and Worlds Beyond Number, brings her inclusive and unparalleled style to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. "The joy of tabletop games like D&D comes from the surprise and delight of improvisation," said Iyengar. "The Twenty-Sided Tavern is a leap forward in how collaborative storytelling can drive wonderful and unique experiences, and I can't wait to share the fun with this audience!”



Erika Ishii, celebrated for their charismatic presence and versatile performances in series like their podcast with Iyengar, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Lou Wilson, Worlds Beyond Number, as well as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and various Dropout TV originals, is equally excited to command their role. “I’ve had the immense fortune to be part of actual play shows that allowed me to collaborate on telling the stories I wanted to see in the world,” Ishii commented. “I am so excited that being part of The Twenty-Sided Tavern allows our audience to be a part of that narrative!”



The addition of these three immensely talented guest players is a testament to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern’s commitment to providing diverse and engaging experiences for its audiences. Each performance is a standalone, audience-driven adventure, where attendees influence the story's direction through real-time choices and interactions.



“We are honored that these three massively talented performers have accepted our invitation to come play with us this fall,” says Executive Producer and Co-Creator David Carpenter. “It’s been our dream from the beginning that we would be able to invite D&D friends from across the country to share the stage with us and these three brave adventurers have accepted the call. Audiences are going to get to see three of their favorite performers do a whole new style of D&D live on stage. It’s going to be absolutely magical.”



