Aabria Iyengar To Return to THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN as Guest Dungeon Master

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the award-winning immersive theater experience that transforms the magic of the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game into a thrilling live performance, will welcome back acclaimed storyteller Aabria Iyengar (Dimension 20, Critical Role, World’s Beyond Number) to the tavern. Iyengar will reprise her role as the “Spellcaster” from February 13 through February 18 and, for the first time in the production’s history, take on the mantle of Guest Dungeon Master from

February 24 through March 11.

Licensed by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, The Twenty-Sided Tavern immerses audiences in the storytelling, strategy, and excitement of Dungeons & Dragons. Unlike traditional theater, this innovative production invites attendees to become

part of the adventure, making choices that shape the story in real-time. With its blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action, each show offers a unique, audience-driven experience.

“Aabria has an unparalleled ability to create magic at the table,” said David Carpenter, co-creator of The Twenty-Sided Tavern. “As a featured player, she brought depth, humor, and heart to her role as the Spellcaster. We’re thrilled to have her return, not only to reprise that role but to guide our audience on entirely new adventures as our first Guest

Dungeon Master.”

Don’t miss this limited engagement to see Aabria Iyengar in action: February 13–18: As the “Spellcaster,” Iyengar will reprise her role as a featured player. February 24–March 11: Iyengar makes history as the production’s first Guest Dungeon Master.

