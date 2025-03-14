DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Reveals Guest Stars for Final Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern has revealed the lineup of celebrity guests for its final weeks at Stage 42 in New York City. After captivating thousands with its one-of-a-kind, audience-driven performances, the show will conclude its triumphant New York run on May 11, 2025, before embarking on a highly anticipated U.S. national tour, currently booked through May 2026.

In celebration of this incredible milestone, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is welcoming an array of D&D legends, voice actors, and fan-favorite personalities to the stage throughout March, April, and May.

Joining the revelry are:



● Travis McElroy (The Adventure Zone, My Brother, My Brother and Me) returning March 13 - 16 as “The Trickster”

● Darin De Paul (Avowed, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep) joining the Tavern March 20 - 25

● Devora Wilde (Baldur’s Gate 3, Silent Hill 2) as “The Spellcaster” March 28 - April 6

● Samantha Beart (Baldur’s Gate 3, Demon's Souls) as “The Trickster” April 10 - April 15

● Anjali Bhimani (Ms. Marvel, Critical Role) as “The Warrior” April 17 to April 22

● Becca Scott (Good Time Society, Dimension 20) as “The Trickster” April 24 - April 29

As previously announced, Aabria Iyengar (Dimension 20, Worlds Beyond Number) is making history as the show’s first Guest Dungeon Master, running through March 11.

“Bringing The Twenty-Sided Tavern to New York has been an unforgettable journey,” said David Carpenter, Executive Producer and Co-Creator. “We’ve built an incredible community here, and we’re beyond excited to celebrate this chapter with some of the biggest names in the D&D and gaming world before taking the adventure nationwide. This is the Tavern at its absolute best – you won’t want to miss it.”

After a year off-Broadway in New York City, The Twenty-Sided Tavern will be taking its magic across the country on a nationwide tour launching in Washington D.C. this July. More dates to be announced very soon.

Licensed by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern immerses audiences in the storytelling, strategy, and excitement of Dungeons & Dragons. Unlike traditional theater, this innovative production invites attendees to become part of the adventure, making choices that shape the story in real-time. With its blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action, each show offers a unique, audience-driven experience.



