National Black Theatre Opens Applications for 2024-2026 SOUL SERIES L.A.B. PROGRAMS

National Black Theatre is now accepting application submissions for its SOUL Series L.A.B. programs. Centering the creative disciplines of playwriting, directing and producing THE L.A.B. (Liberating Artistic Bravery), is a contemporary laboratory for accelerating the creation of innovative new work by cutting-edge artists who are rooted in NBT's pedagogy.

“This residency program has been a launching pad and a spark to help propel some of the brightest and thought-provoking artists of our time. It is a program deeply rooted in the powerful love, teaching, and values that Dr. Teer used to forge NBT. I am amazed and deeply grateful for all the years and artists we have been able to shepherd and ready to bring on MORE new family members as we invest in the future. We want to fuel the next wave of creatives; to propel and center the power of the art that is needed to heal the trauma-filled and forgotten spaces. We want to activate one's LIFE and by leaning into the three aspects of this program, we help guide that way forward.”

- Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director of NBT



"A fundamental slogan of our founder, Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, is Keep Soul Alive, a mandate to promote a safe and fertile environment for Black artists to thrive, be uplifted, seen, heard, and nurtured as they stay committed to giving witness to their soul. Since the L.A.B program started 12 years ago, we have continued to expand it to support the mastery of one's craft each year. The environment is intentionally surrounded by cultures that allow the soul to DREAM, explore, learn, and grow. As a community of playwrights, directors, and future producers, L.A.B. Soul Series strives to create a pipeline of new talent and refreshing plays for Black audiences in the present and the future. This unique program is living up to the legacy of NBT in elevating, encouraging, and transforming artists, audiences, and managers through the work and to always, Keep Soul Alive."

- Belynda M'Baye, Soul Series L.A.B. Program Manager



The I AM SOUL

Playwrights Residency, which launched in 2012, is the only program with a commitment to production in the United States that is dedicated to Black playwrights, whose work demonstrates exceptional artistic merit and excellence in the theatrical field. Coined a ‘dream MFA', this residency seeks to unleash the soul of a playwright so that they can develop, hone, and explore new ways of artistic expression in a safe, supportive, and transformative environment. Alongside NBT's Artistic Director, the selected playwright(s) will be commissioned to develop a new play for a minimum of a eighteen (18) month residency. This process culminates with a Public Presentation in NBT's theatrical season. All finalists and semi-finalists will be invited to participate in our Soul Reading Series, where they are granted 1 day micro-virtual development opportunity to work on a singular play with a company of actors and a director.



With the I AM SOUL Residency, NBT seeks to deepen the artistic relationship between Black theatrical institutions and Black playwrights in order to re-establish Black theatrical institutions as the foremost supporters and producers of new works created by Black playwrights.



Applications for the I AM SOUL – Playwrights Residency will be accepted beginning April 2, 2024. All applications must be received by May 8, 2024 at 11:59pm EDT.

To submit visit: www.nationalblacktheatre.org/playwrights-residency



PREVIOUS I AM SOUL PLAYWRIGHTS:

2023: a.k.payne, jeremy o'brian & Zola Dee

2022: Calley N. Anderson & Brian Egland

2020: Kristen Adele Calhoun, Nathan Yungerberg & Fedna Jacquet

2019: SXR OM DXTCHXSS-DAVIS & TyLie Shider

2018: Tracey Conyer Lee & Darrel Alejandro Holnes

2017: Eric Micha Holmes & Lee Edward Colston II

2016: Angelica Chéri & Derek Lee McPhatter

2015: Dennis A. Allen II & Nambi E. Kelley

2014: Aurin Squire

2013: Mfoniso Udofia





The SOUL Directing Residency, launched in 2018, is one of the only residencies in the country to provide a Black mid-career director with a creative home for a minimum of 18 months. During the residency, the selected director will gain real-time experience, training, exposure, and NYC credentials. The program culminates with the resident directing an NBT mainstage within the theatrical season.



With the SOUL Directing Residency, NBT seeks to deepen the artistic relationship between Black theatrical institutions and Black directors in order to re-establish Black theatrical institutions as the foremost supporter, training ground, and developer of new directors in the American Theatre creating groundbreaking, innovative and liberating work.



Applications for the SOUL Directing Residency will be accepted beginning on April 20, 2024. All applications must be received by May 30, 2024 at 11:59pm EDT. To submit visit

www.nationalblacktheatre.org/directing-residency

PREVIOUS I AM SOUL DIRECTORS: 2023: JaMario Stills

2022: abigail jean-baptiste

2020: Josiah Davis

2019: Dominique Rider

2018: Ebony Noelle Golden







Launched in 2014, the SOUL Producing Residency is a training program working to empower the next generation of producers, general managers, and curators of the future. Through a 10-month residency, NBT gives one Black producer a place to call home. Through this program, we seek to help give artists of color the opportunity to learn and develop the skills and network needed to produce in NYC.



Applications for the SOUL Producing Residency will be accepted beginning on May 11, 2024. All applications must be received by June 15, 2024 at 11:59pm EDT. To submit visit

www.nationalblacktheatre.org/producing-residency

PREVIOUS I AM SOUL PRODUCERS: 2023: Phoebe Moore

2022: Eric Emauni

2021: Jordan Flemming

2020: Lauren Marissa Smith

2019: TS Hawkins

2018: Emana Rachelle

2017: Tola Ozim

2015: Marie Cisco

2014: Ngozi Anyanwu

To gain access to the application for each of these distinct programs and learn more about the series, visit www.nationalblacktheatre.org/soul-series-lab.

