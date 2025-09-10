National Alliance For Musical Theatre Announces Creative Teams For 37th Annual Festival Of New Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the creative teams and emerging artist participants for the 37th Annual Festival of New Musicals, which will be held Thursday, October 23 and Friday, October 24, 2025, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Now in its 37th year, the Festival of New Musicals is an industry-only professional development event that introduces eight new musicals to hundreds of producers, presenters, directors, investors, and creative administrators. The Festival is entirely underwritten by donations and sponsorships, ensuring that all production costs are covered.

Festival Directors

Zi Alikhan (RENT, Paper Mill Playhouse), Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby), Amy Anders Corcoran (Senior Class), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Raja Feather Kelly (Lempicka), Sarna Lapine (Call Me Izzy), Telly Leung (Masquerade), and Chay Yew (Cambodian Rock Band).

Festival Music Directors

Paul Byssainthe, Jr. (Ragtime), Andy Collopy (The Lightning Thief), Chris Fenwick (Kimberly Akimbo), PJ Ju (DRAG: The Musical), Patrick Phillips (& Juliet), Steven Tran (Lizard Boy), Gonzalo Valencia-Peña (O’Neill Center NMTC Finalist), and Meg Zervoulis Bate (Cabaret).

Festival Emerging Artists

The Festival will also feature participants in the Line Producer Residency and Creative Assistantship programs: Matthew Nassida, Miranda Paiz, Caitlyn Primous, Arnaldo Galbán Rivero, Amanda Saboia, Sarah Shin, Bibiana Torres, and Angus King Williams. Line Producers Kira Harris and Abbie Thomas will join the Festival producing team.

2025 Festival Musicals

A committee of 23 theatre professionals selected the eight musicals from 537 submissions.

About the Festival

Since its founding, the NAMT Festival of New Musicals has introduced over 300 musicals and 575 writers. More than 85% of past works have gone on to additional readings, workshops, productions, tours, cast albums, or licensing. Festival alumni include Come From Away, Lempicka, The Drowsy Chaperone, Children of Eden, It Shoulda Been You, and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Registration

Industry registration is now open at namt.org/festival. Passes are available to NAMT members, Broadway League members, TCG members, and other industry affiliates, with free standby passes and upgrade options through donations. Members of the general public may also attend through a donation to NAMT.