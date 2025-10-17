Nathan Lee Graham, Andrew Durand and More to Join CSC 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Stage Company has revealed the host and additional performers for their 2025 Gala, honoring Therese Steiner, a longtime CSC Board member, and Matthew Harrington, CSC Emeritus Board Member and Edelman’s Global President and COO.

CSC’s 2025 Gala will be hosted by Nathan Lee Graham, direct from CSC’s upcoming production of The Baker’s Wife. Additional presenters and performers will include Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), and Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw). They join the previously announced Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (I Can Get it for Your Wholesale, The Baker’s Wife upcoming), Patti Murin (Frozen), Steven Pasquale (Assassins, American Son), and Kevin William Paul (The Outsiders, The Baker’s Wife upcoming). Jason Weixelman will serve as stage manager.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein, CSC’s 2025 Gala will be held on Monday November 17, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm, at City Winery. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater and continued commitment to artistic excellence.

“I'm so excited to honor two of our long serving board members, Therese Steiner and Emeritus board member Matthew Harrington. Their support of CSC and our mission has spanned over 20 years and counting. We’re so grateful for everything both have done for Classic Stage Company, and all of us at CSC are thrilled to celebrate them on this special night,” said Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson. “We have fantastically supportive sponsors for this event, and I can’t wait to share this special evening with all those who attend."

Claire Lieberwitz serves as Gala Chair, with Committee members Lynn Angelson, Ilyssa Coghlan, Frank DiLella, Matthew Grossman, and Maura Malone.

New Ticket Level Available

CSC is offering a $250 ticket to see all the sensational performances the Gala has to offer. This ticket gives you a bird’s eye view of the show from the beautiful balcony at City Winery, with drinks and snacks to celebrate CSC’s many years of artistic excellence.

*Please note: this ticket level does not include access to the cocktail hour or seated dinner.