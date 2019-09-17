Nancy Redman Returns To United Solo Festival

Actress/playwright/stand-up comedian Nancy Redman returns to the United Solo Theatre Festival with her new one-woman show At Wit's End: A Home for Retired Comics, directed by Bill Cosgriff, Saturday October 19 at 2 PM at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street. Nancy is delighted to have as director of her new show the multi-talented Bill Cosgriff, an award winning playwright, actor, and director. Nancy's past three appearances on the United Solo Theatre Festival - the world's largest solo theatre festival currently in its 10th anniversary season - earned her three special awards. For her one-woman shows: The Doctor Is Not In and CLUTTER: I'm Saving My Life and It's Killing Me, she was honored with the Best Comedian Award. For her EMERGENCY A La Carte, she was named Best Stand-Up.

Actress, stand-up, and playwright, NANCY REDMAN has rightfully earned a place in the top echelon of the nation's comedians, with appearances on Stage, TV, and Film. TV appearances include Girl's Night Out (Lifetime), The Oprah Winfrey Show, and America's Funniest People (ABC), where she was a two-time prizewinner. On film, she had a featured role as Connie in the movie Rescuing Desire, with Allison Janney.

Recent acting appearances on stage include roles in Fast Food Voices, produced by the American Renaissance Theater Company; Mothballs, Pills, and Pie and She Got Off The Couch, both at The Dixon Place; Terry Gross, in Meeting Terry Gross, at WorkShop Theater's Mainstage; Monkey, at La MaMa; and For Art, at HB Studio Playwrights Theatre.

Nancy worked regularly as comedian and emcee at Dangerfield's in New York, was "opening act" for Charo, Soupy Sales, Chubby Checker, and Jackie Mason. Nancy entertained the troops for two months after the first Persian Gulf War. She was a member of the Comic Strip Improv Group. Nancy wrote and performed three award-winning one-woman shows at the United Solo Theatre Festival: The Doctor Is Not In (A sci-fi comedy exploring the Hypocrisy of Hippocrates) and CLUTTER: I'm Saving My Life and It's Killing Me (Nancy, a hoarder, attempts to break her addiction after her landlord gives her an eviction notice with one week to get rid of her clutter), both of which earned her the Best Comedian Award. She received the Best Stand-Up Award for her EMERGENCY A La Carte (A comedian dies and finds that death is her toughest audience.) Nancy studied acting at HB Studio -- with Austin Pendleton and Karen Ludwig; and playwriting with Donna De Matteo. She studied improvisation with Second City's Martin Harvey Friedberg, Paul Sills, and Dick Schaal. She has also written comedy for corporate shows, internet companies, and magazines.





