NYU Steinhardt Presents WONDERLAND at the Frederick Loewe Theatre

NYU Steinhardt presents Wonderland, February 6-10 at the Frederick Loewe Theatre! Wonderland features a book by Jack Murphy and Gregory Boyd and music by Frank Wildhorn with lyrics by Jack Murphy. Gabriel Barre serves as director, with Ana Flavia Zuim as Music Director.

"It has been a dream and a privilege for us to work on this fanciful material, creating a new version of Wonderland with the talented Steinhardt students and faculty," says Barre. "If the audience has even half as much fun as we have had putting it together-it will be a huge success."

Wonderland infuses the original characters of the Alice's Adventures in Wonderland series-Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit-with a contemporary New York twist. A modern-day, adult Alice unravels the tangles of her life over the course of a dream one night. In that time, a series of harrowing events remind her what it was like to be a child with a limitless imagination, and teach her to find happiness by accepting the love all around her.

For more information, visit https://steinhardt.nyu.edu/events/wonderland.

Tickets

ONLINE: tickets.nyu.edu

BY PHONE: 212-998-4941

IN PERSON: 566 LaGuardia Place (at Washington Square South)





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You